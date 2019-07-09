Digital Trends
Deals

Prime Day deal: Get free pair of kids’ headphones with Amazon Free Time Unlimited

Lucas Coll
By
Free Time Unlimited

Amazon offers a myriad of online services (not the least of which is Amazon Prime) that many of us are familiar with, but almost all of these are aimed at adults who have an Amazon account. One lesser-known service Amazon now offers that you may not have heard about is Free Time Unlimited, a premium streaming subscription that’s made just for kids, and it’s the perfect way to let your youngest family members safely enjoy online content.

Prime Day 2019 falls on July 15 and 16 this year, but given how large this yearly blowout event has grown, the whole of July might as well be called “Prime Month” – and through the month, Amazon is offering non-Prime members an introductory Free Time Unlimited deal. This package lets you score a three-month subscription for just $3 and snag a pair of kids’ headphones as a free bonus. If you’re a parent or guardian who’s been looking for a good way to let a special kid you know have their own safe, family-friendly streaming option for books, shows, educational software, and more, then read on.

Amazon offers adult users a number of streaming options for all sorts of content, from Prime Video to Audible audiobooks, but Free Time Unlimited is specifically designed with children aged three to 12 (and just as importantly, their parents) in mind. Free Time Unlimited gives your kids unlimited access to thousands of ebooks, Audible audiobooks, shows, movies, games, and educational apps while allowing parents to manage everything from content availability to screen time. Libraries can be accessed via a variety of devices as well, including Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, and Android and Apple tablets and smartphones.

The Free Time Unlimited family plan gives you separate user accounts for up to four children and normally runs for $10 per month for non-Prime members, while a monthly plan for one child rings in at $5 per month. This introductory offer lets you grab a three-month subscription for just $3 – $27 off the regular price – and as a nice little bonus, Amazon is throwing in a free pair of Disney- or Marvel-themed kids’ headphones (a $15 to $20 value) for free. There are five pairs to choose from for both boys and girls. You’ll receive your free headphones offer via email after buying your three-month Free Time Unlimited membership.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated tech deals page,

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
Up Next

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Deals

Amazon has deals on nearly all of its own services for Prime Day 2019

With Amazon Prime Day coming soon, many shoppers may assume the best deals are for smart home devices, but Amazon also has Prime Day deals on Amazon services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and AmazonFresh. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
Music

The best free music download sites that are totally legal

Finding music that is both free and legal to download can be difficult. We've hand-picked a selection of the best free music download sites for you to legally download your next favorite album.
Posted By Parker Hall
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best printers hp officejet pro 6978
Deals

Best Buy hacks $90 off on HP OfficeJet Pro Wireless All-In-One Printer

Perfect for your printing needs, Best Buy drops $90 off on HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless All-In-One Printer. Discounted from its $180 listed price, you can now grab yours for $90.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more wemo mini plug
Deals

Get the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $18 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2019

If you are looking to improve your smart home game, check the Amazon deal on the WeMo Mini Smart Plug. It got an electrifying 49% discount right after Fourth of July and before Prime Day 2019. Get it now at just $18.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat
Deals

Amazon takes 32% off the price of the Emerson Sensi smart thermostat

If you’re looking for a smart thermostat that's budget-friendly and contains only the most essential of functions, the Emerson Sensi is a good option. Amazon has taken $41 off the normal retail price, bringing it down to $89.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
amazon prime day deal on tellmegen dna test kit 11119872 1582562978661394 9026978151389750582 n
Deals

TellmeGen health and ancestry DNA test kit down to $139 in Amazon Prime Day deal

23andMe and AncestryDNA are increasing popular DNA tests, but they aren't the only options around. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the TellmeGen health and ancestry DNA test kit for just $139, down from $199.
Posted By William Hank
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops a huge price cut on this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

The chance to bag a big name-brand 4K TV on the cheap should never be overlooked, even more so when the model on sale is a member of Vizio's oft-raved-about D-Series — and that's exactly what we're looking at today.
Posted By Josh Levenson
tcl 55 inch 4k tv deal 4 series walmart
Deals

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV with Roku at Walmart

You don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2019 to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV: The 55-inch TCL 4-Series is now on sale through Walmart for $330, down $270 from the usual $600.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Netgear Arlo Pro 2 review
Deals

The Arlo Pro 2 security camera system gets a showstopping 58% price cut

Amazon Prime Day is only a week away and we are already seeing massive price cuts on home security devices. The Arlo Pro 2 security camera system in particular has been on the receiving end of one of Amazon's best deals yet.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
thinkpad x1 carbon 7th gen
Deals

The latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop just went on sale for the first time ever

Lenovo has kept the ThinkPad line going strong, with today’s premium models featuring cutting-edge designs like super-thin ultrabooks and 2-in-1s -- and the new 2019 ThinkPad X1 Carbon just went on sale for the first time ever.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen