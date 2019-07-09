Share

Amazon offers a myriad of online services (not the least of which is Amazon Prime) that many of us are familiar with, but almost all of these are aimed at adults who have an Amazon account. One lesser-known service Amazon now offers that you may not have heard about is Free Time Unlimited, a premium streaming subscription that’s made just for kids, and it’s the perfect way to let your youngest family members safely enjoy online content.

Prime Day 2019 falls on July 15 and 16 this year, but given how large this yearly blowout event has grown, the whole of July might as well be called “Prime Month” – and through the month, Amazon is offering non-Prime members an introductory Free Time Unlimited deal. This package lets you score a three-month subscription for just $3 and snag a pair of kids’ headphones as a free bonus. If you’re a parent or guardian who’s been looking for a good way to let a special kid you know have their own safe, family-friendly streaming option for books, shows, educational software, and more, then read on.

Amazon offers adult users a number of streaming options for all sorts of content, from Prime Video to Audible audiobooks, but Free Time Unlimited is specifically designed with children aged three to 12 (and just as importantly, their parents) in mind. Free Time Unlimited gives your kids unlimited access to thousands of ebooks, Audible audiobooks, shows, movies, games, and educational apps while allowing parents to manage everything from content availability to screen time. Libraries can be accessed via a variety of devices as well, including Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, and Android and Apple tablets and smartphones.

The Free Time Unlimited family plan gives you separate user accounts for up to four children and normally runs for $10 per month for non-Prime members, while a monthly plan for one child rings in at $5 per month. This introductory offer lets you grab a three-month subscription for just $3 – $27 off the regular price – and as a nice little bonus, Amazon is throwing in a free pair of Disney- or Marvel-themed kids’ headphones (a $15 to $20 value) for free. There are five pairs to choose from for both boys and girls. You’ll receive your free headphones offer via email after buying your three-month Free Time Unlimited membership.

