Amazon Kids Edition devices heavily discounted for Prime Day 2020

Amazon’s big Black Friday-level blowout sale was postponed in the summer due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the show must go on, and the 2020 Prime Day deals are finally here. This Prime member-exclusive event has everything from computers to furniture marked down to some of the lowest prices you’ll see all year, and it’s no surprise that Amazon’s own excellent Kindle and Fire devices will be on sale as well.

Amazon offers a number of these gadgets in configurations made just for kids, too, featuring built-in parental controls and edutainment tailored just for younger people. If you’re looking for Prime Day Amazon Kids Edition deals for a little techie you know, then read on, because we’ve got them all right here:

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition — $60, was $100

If you’re looking for what is pretty much the cheapest name-brand tablet you can buy (and one that’s tough enough to withstand some rough handling from younger people), the Fire 7 is the one. This Alexa-powered tablet is ideal for kids’ entertainment and education and it comes loaded with all sorts of child-friendly apps and games right out of the box. This includes one free year of Amazon Kids+, which offers access to thousands of apps, games, e-books, videos, and more, and the bundled case protects the tablet housing and screen from life’s inevitable bumps and scrapes.

If that protective case isn’t enough, however, all Amazon Kids Edition devices are covered by a no-questions-asked two-year warranty (meaning that if it breaks, Amazon will replace it free of charge). The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet can be yours for $60 for Prime Day, saving you $40.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition — $80, was $140

If you’re willing to spend a little more on some upgrades over the super-cheap Fire 7, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a fantastic tablet for the money. It has all the great child-friendly content and features of the Fire 7 along with an upgraded 8-inch HD display, superior hardware performance, and 32GB of storage instead of 16GB. And, like the other Kids Edition tablets, the Fire HD 8 comes with a rugged protective case, built-in parental controls, and a generous two-year warranty in case of damage or breakage.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet would normally set you back $140, but it’s on sale for just $80 for the 2020 Prime Day sale.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition — $75, was $110

The Kindle is the device that kicked off Amazon’s successful foray into hardware, and even in the age of tablets, these humble e-readers are still going strong. The Kindle Kids Edition is, hands-down, the best e-reader for children, and it’s a great choice for young bookworms and parents who feel that their young ones might not yet be ready for a tablet. Its crisp e-ink display is easy on the eyes (both young and old), and the Kids Edition comes with your choice of a colorful protective flip-case along with one year of Amazon Kids+ and FreeTime Unlimited that offer thousands of hours of content right out of the box.

For Prime Day, Amazon Prime members can score the Kindle Kids Edition e-reader for just $75 after a nice $35 discount.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition — $130, was $200

If you’re not looking to go too cheap and want the best kids’ tablet that Amazon makes, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is an easy choice (and it still manages to be pretty affordable). It sports a larger 10.1-inch 1080p touch display that’s better for enjoying entertainment than the e-reader-sized Fire 7 and Fire HD 8, but comes with all the child-friendly features and parental controls that we like about those smaller Kids Edition tablets. It also has some improved specs, namely a snappier octa-core processor that makes it better for things like streaming kid-friendly videos and playing educational games.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition usually goes for $200, but a $70 Prime Day savings lets you grab this great kids’ tablet for just $130 right now. Like the other Kids Edition devices, the Fire HD 10 comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+ and FreeTime Unlimited, a rugged protective case (available in several fun colors), and that reassuring two-year guarantee.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations