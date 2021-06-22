Amazon Kindle down to lowest-ever price for Prime Day 2021

Had enough Prime day deals yet? We hope not, as we’ve got another for you — and it’s one of the best deals around today. If you’ve been eyeing a new Kindle, Amazon has a fantastic deal on the Kindle (2019) for $75, saving you $35 off the regular price. This is a pretty epic deal, and it’s sure to sell out fast, so make sure you don’t miss out.

The 10th-generation Amazon Kindle is a great place to start if you’re new to owning a Kindle. This version comes in white or black, without ads, and has a built-in front light that’s great for undercover reading or those times you don’t want to disturb anybody else while you finish off that bestseller. The 167 ppi glare-free display reads like real paper, and you can adjust the text size — handy if you’ve lost your reading glasses or have tired eyes from a day spent in front of a screen. The Kindle is thin and lightweight too, so one-handed reading is a breeze, and long battery life means you won’t need to add it to your list of “devices I forgot to charge” as the battery lasts for weeks on a single charge.

The Amazon Kindle offers a distraction-free way to get stuck into a new book, with no notifications from social media, text messages, or emails. Whispersync keeps your place if you switch between the Kindle and the Kindle app on your smartphone, and you can highlight passages, translate words, or look up a definition if you come across an unfamiliar word. You can read anywhere indoors and out too, thanks to adjustable brightness that ensures the screen is always perfectly clear and visible. Sign up for Prime Reading and get access to over a thousand books and magazines, nab a Kindle Unlimited subscription deal for even more free reading, or enjoy audiobooks on your Kindle with Audible. You can even pair your Kindle with a Bluetooth speaker or headphones. There’s 8GB of storage too, which might not sound like a lot but is more than enough for even the most voracious bookworms.

Normally $110, this amazing deal gets you the Amazon Kindle (2019) for just $75. A deal this good isn’t likely to come around again for some time — if ever — so snap it up before it sells out!

More Prime Day Kindle deals available now

Can we tempt you with even more of the best Prime Day Kindle deals? Perhaps you’re wondering which Amazon Kindle to buy this Prime Day? There are great deals on Kindles and accessories like cases and covers to choose from — wallets at the ready.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations