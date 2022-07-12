Today's Best Kindle Prime Day Deal

Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it come some great Prime Day deals on Amazon’s hardware devices. This includes Prime Day Kindle deals that can save you a bundle if you’ve been thinking about picking up one of Amazon’s e-book readers. Amazon’s standard Kindle is on sale for $45, half-off its usual $90 price tag. This Kindle Prime Day Deal is the lowest price you’ll ever find on any of Amazon’s Kindle devices, so it’s a really affordable way to dip your toes into the world of e-books.

Why you should buy the Kindle

Amazon makes some of the best e-book readers, and this Kindle Prime Day Deal is an excellent way for the casual reader to get started. This inexpensive e-book reader includes 8GB of storage, which is more than enough for hundreds of e-books. Using e-ink technology, the six-inch glare-free display offers a comfortable reading experience, whether you’re hanging out at the beach or reading before bed. Plus, the screen is front-lit, so it’s easy on the eyes for reading in lowlight conditions. At only 6.3 inches high by 4.5 inches wide and 6.1 ounces, the Kindle is quite comfortable to hold. You’ll be able to enjoy marathon reading sessions without worrying about eye or arm fatigue.

You also don’t need to worry about spending a ton of money to get into reading e-books. There are hundreds of free e-books available that work on the Kindle and Amazon Prime members get access to a rotating collection of over 1,000 premium titles thanks to Prime Reading. This includes the latest bestsellers from major publishing houses, plus a new free prerelease book each month — and it’s all part of your Amazon Prime membership.

The standard Kindle even supports audiobooks from Audible, Amazon’s audiobook service. This feature was initially limited to the much more expensive premium Kindle Oasis, but now it’s available across the entire Kindle lineup. There’s no headphone jack or speaker, so you’ll need to supply your own Bluetooth headset, but the good news is you can find some great Prime Day headphone deals right now, too.

The e-ink display also means the Kindle’s battery life is measured in weeks, not hours. That’s something that even Apple’s best iPads can’t hold a candle to. Amazon promises up to four weeks on a single charge if you read an average of half an hour per day without using Wi-Fi. Streaming audiobooks over Bluetooth will shorten that, but you’ll still get much more than a standard tablet.

While there are some great Prime Day Kindle Deals on all of Amazon’s e-book readers, from the Kindle Paperwhite to the Kindle Oasis, the standard Kindle is by far the best Kindle Prime Day Deal of the bunch for any avid bookworm looking for an inexpensive way to read on the go. After all, at 6.1 ounces, it’s a lot lighter than a backpack full of books.

