Today's Best Kindle Oasis Prime Day Deal

If you don’t yet own an e-reader, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a great time to buy one. Amazon has extra special discounts on their own products, like this Kindle Oasis deal. Right now, you can buy the Kindle Oasis for only $180, a $70 discount on its usual price of $250. Grab it today because the sale only takes place on October 11 and 12!

Why you should buy the Kindle Oasis

Amazon’s Kindle Oasis is one of the best e-book readers on the market, partly because of its 7-inch display and pixel density of 300 pixels per inch (ppi), which combines with e-ink technology so that it will feel like you’re reading from the physical pages of a book. You have the option of adjusting the shade of the screen from anywhere between white light to warm amber, and you can even schedule when the change happens. The device also features an IPX8 rating, which means it can withstand splashes of water and droplets of rain, so it’s fine to read on the Kindle Oasis when you’re in a bathtub or swimming pool.

When comparing the Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite, another model in Amazon’s line of e-book readers, the Kindle Oasis holds the advantage in terms of its larger screen, the ability to filter out blue light when you’re reading at night, more lighting levels because of more LEDs to light up the display, faster charging time at just two hours for a full battery using its 5-watt charger, and page-turn buttons. You can also adjust text size and boldness to whatever setting is easier on your eyes. The Kindle Paperwhite is cheaper, but the extra cost of the Kindle Oasis is worth it because of all the added features that will make your e-book reading experience more convenient.

After taking advantage of this Kindle Oasis Prime Early Access deal, you won’t even have to spend on e-books right away because you’ll have access to the best free Kindle books, which you can download onto the device’s 8GB of storage space. The Kindle Oasis also works with Audible, which is Amazon’s audiobook service, by pairing Bluetooth headphones or speakers to the e-book reader. Catch up with your favorite series and discover new stories with the Kindle Oasis, which is on sale from Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Editors' Recommendations