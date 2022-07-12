Today's Best Kindle Oasis Prime Day Deal

For shoppers who want to try owning an e-book reader, now’s a great time to buy one from Amazon’s Prime Day Kindle deals. There’s this Kindle Oasis Prime Day deal for a , which brings the device’s price down to a more affordable $175 from its sticker price of $250.

Kindle devices almost always get sold out when Amazon applies discounts, and we believe that the same thing will happen with this Kindle Oasis Prime Day deal. As with all the other Prime Day deals, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away if the offer catches your eye, because it may no longer be available when you return to it later.

Why you should buy the Kindle Oasis

Amazon’s Kindle Oasis is one of the best e-book readers in the market, partly because of its 7-inch display and pixel density of 300 pixels per inch, which combines with e-ink technology so that it will feel like you’re reading from the physical pages of a book. You have the option of adjusting the shade of the screen from anywhere between white light to warm amber, and you can even schedule when the change happens. The device also features an IPX8 rating, which means it can withstand splashes of water and droplets of rain, so it’s fine to read on the Kindle Oasis when you’re in a bathtub or swimming pool.

When comparing the Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite, another model in Amazon’s line of e-book readers, the Kindle Oasis holds the advantage in terms of its larger screen, the ability to filter out blue light when you’re reading at night, more lighting levels because of more LEDs to light up the display, faster charging time at just two hours for a full battery using its 5-watt charger, and page-turn buttons. You can also adjust text size and boldness to whatever setting is easier on your eyes. The Kindle Paperwhite is cheaper, but the extra cost of the Kindle Oasis is worth it because of all the added features that will make your e-book reading experience more convenient.

After taking advantage of this Kindle Oasis Prime Day deal, you won’t even have to spend on e-books right away because you’ll have access to the best free Kindle books, which you can download into the device’s 8GB of storage space. The Kindle Oasis also works with Audible, which is Amazon’s audiobook service, by pairing Bluetooth headphones or speakers to the e-book reader. Catch up with your favorite series and discover new stories with the Kindle Oasis, which is on sale from Amazon for Prime Day.

