Amazon Kindle Oasis vs. Kindle Paperwhite: Which Prime Day deal is better?

Prime Day deals are coming hot and fast, whether you’re buying a new laptop or an e-book reader. Picking the right device to read your next favorite novel on isn’t easy. Both the Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite are fantastic e-book readers, with excellent features. They both enjoy waterproofing, expansive storage, front lighting for nighttime reading, and great screen clarity.

They’re both more affordable than ever this Prime Day, too. The Kindle Oasis is $175, down $75 from its usual price, and the Kindle Paperwhite is just $85 — $45 docked from its normal price tag. If you just want to buy the device with the biggest price cut, then the choice is obvious, but if you want to buy the right Kindle deal for you this Prime Day, here’s a more in-depth look at both devices.

Kindle Paperwhite — $85, was $130

The Kindle Paperwhite is an evolution of the classic Kindle design. It adds a more pixel-dense display (300 pixels-per-inch) and improved front lighting for better reading in lowlight environments. Storage options include 8GB and 32GB, giving you some scope whether you’re more of a novel or manga/comic reader. Bluetooth connectivity lets you read along with Audible audiobooks, or listen to the next chapter when you have to put the book down for whatever reason. Waterproofing with an IPX8 rating is a huge part of its design too, guaranteeing protection whether it gets rained on or dropped in the pool, for up to an hour.

This Prime Day you can find the Kindle Paperwhite for $85, over 30% off its usual price. You can even grab it as part of a Kindle bundle deal along with some great accessories.

Kindle Oasis — $175, was $250

For massive e-book savings this Prime Day, the Kindle Oasis is at the top of the pile. It’s not just heavily discounted though, it’s also one of the best e-book readers out there. It enjoys the same 8GB/32GB storage, IPX8 waterproofing, and 300 PPI screen as the Paperwhite, but has five times the number of LEDs for better front lighting and with a warm light option that makes it much better suited to reading late at night. Lighting sensors will make sure it’s never too bright for the environment you’re in, making it more comfortable to read and saving battery life — which still lasts weeks at a time.

Its ergonomic design has built-in page turning buttons and the screen automatically rotates to orientate the page to your preferred reading style, too.

From $175 for the ad-supported version, this Prime Day the Kindle Oasis is the most affordable it’s been in a long time, with savings as high as $80 for the high-end 32GB model.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations