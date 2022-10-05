Quick! Amazon is having a rare Kindle e-reader sale today

Digital bookworms should turn their attention to Amazon today, as the retail giant has some impressive Kindle deals taking place. Numerous Kindle models are seeing massive discounts, with savings reaching as much as $80. Kindle discounts are fairly uncommon, and to see deals this significant is a total rarity. This is a good opportunity to grab a Kindle if you have an eye on one, as these are some of the best tablet deals you’ll find. Read onward for more details on the best Kindle deals this Amazon sale has to offer right now.

Kindle Paperwhite — $100, was $140

The Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch display with much thinner borders than previous models, and a glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight. Reading is so intuitive with the Paperwhite that we think it’s the best e-reader for avid bookworms, which you can read all about in our Kindle Paperwhite review. It even features adjustable warm light temperatures that make reading easier on the eyes based on the amount of light in the room, as well as water resistance that can withstand a drop in the bathtub or a splash at the beach. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite allows you to take millions of book titles with you wherever you go, and lasts weeks on a single battery charge. It’s a great Kindle option for people who read a lot, or who just want a comfortable and convenient digital reading experience.

Kindle Oasis — $200, was $280

The Kindle Oasis is the most advanced Kindle ever, and features the same display as the Paperwhite model, which comes in at 7 inches and 300ppi, and is able to utilize the latest e-ink technology. It also has warm light temperature adjustment control, creating a richer reading experience in any light. The Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite share the ability to take millions of book titles with you wherever you go, and the Oasis model does it with a unique and ergonomic design that feels more natural, like holding a book. Full control over text size and boldness is part of the Oasis interface, as is the ability to customize your screen with a reimagined user interface. The new Library experience helps you find your favorite books with ease, and a new Home experience helps you discover new books by genre and category.

