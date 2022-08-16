The Kindle Paperwhite just got a rare discount

While there’s no shortage of tablet deals across the different retailers, it’s highly recommended that you search for one of Amazon’s Kindle devices if you want a dedicated e-book reader. They don’t go on sale often, but if you’re planning to purchase a Kindle now, you’re in luck. Amazon is offering a $30 discount on the ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite, making it more affordable at $110 compared to its original price of $140, and a $40 reduction for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, bringing its price down to just $150 from its sticker price of $190. There’s no telling how long these deals will last though, so grab either one while you still can.

Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported) — $110, was $140

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition — $150, was $190

Why you should buy the Kindle Paperwhite

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is in Digital Trends’ list of the best e-readers as the best cheap Kindle, and that’s before Amazon’s current round of discounts. It’s not as cheap as the e-book reader’s most basic model, but between the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite is the better budget option despite the slightly higher price because of its IPX8 rating, so you can read while in the bath tub or at the poolside; a longer battery life of up to six weeks based on 30 minutes of reading a day and a faster charging time of three hours, compared to four weeks and four hours for the Kindle, respectively; and a higher resolution of 300 pixels per inch compared to 167 ppi.

The ad-supported version of the Kindle Paperwhite displays sponsored screensavers on the e-book reader’s lock screen. Meanwhile, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition not only removes the ads, but it also introduces a wireless charging option and an auto-adjusting front light for easier reading whether it’s day or night, while expanding storage space to 32GB from 8GB.

If you’re planning to purchase a dedicated e-book reader, check out Amazon’s offer for the Kindle Paperwhite under its Kindle deals. The ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite is yours for just $110, down $30 from its original price of $140, while the price of the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is lowered by $40 to $150, from $190 originally. If you don’t want to miss out on the discounted price of either version of the e-book reader, you have to hurry because we’re not sure when the offers will end.

