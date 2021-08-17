Kindle Paperwhite is practically free at Best Buy right now

The Amazon Fire and Kindle tablets are a great entry point for many who want to try out a new tablet, read books and magazines on a larger display, or even stream content. Depending on what you want, you can always find some Kindle deals live, but there are other tablet deals as well.

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite tablet was designed specifically for reading e-books and digital content on the go. Unlike most, it uses a black-and-white 6-inch anti-glare display with a 300 pixels-per-inch rating, which is visible even in direct sunlight and mimics reading on a traditional book. Best Buy has the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model on sale today for $50 off. So, you can snag it in Sage or All-Black for $80 with free shipping. Read on.

Amazon’s Kindle e-readers are not created equal, despite what you may think. If you compare the Amazon Kindle versus Kindle Paperwhite, you’ll see some stark differences. Some examples include storage space, display quality, battery life, and, of course, the price. You’ll also notice that, with the help of a tips and tricks guide, the Paperwhite has some cool things you can do on it, like taking a screenshot, organizing your books, and more.

All of that is just to say that the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is an awesome digital book reader that’s visible even outdoors in direct sunlight. You can read your digital library anywhere, anytime. It has 8GB of internal storage, plenty to hold hundreds of books, magazines, comics, and even audiobooks. It has Wi-Fi built-in, which you can use to access the Kindle store and get new content. A built-in adjustable light also makes it possible to read the black-and-white ink-style display at night or in low-light conditions. The long-lasting battery lasts for weeks on a single charge, even with continuous use. Plus, the entire system is water-resistant, so you can read waterside by the beach, pool, or in the bath.

Normally $130, Best Buy has slashed $50 off the price of the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model in both Sage and All-Black. You can take it home for $80 with free shipping and delivery. This is the ad-supported version, and it comes with $25 to spend on Shutterfly, a photo-printing service.

More tablet deals available now

Want a more substantial tablet that’s not just an e-reader? We rounded up all of the best tablet deals that are live right now. You can check those out below.

