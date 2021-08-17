  1. Deals
Kindle Paperwhite is practically free at Best Buy right now

By
Amazon kindle paperwhite on desk.

The Amazon Fire and Kindle tablets are a great entry point for many who want to try out a new tablet, read books and magazines on a larger display, or even stream content. Depending on what you want, you can always find some Kindle deals live, but there are other tablet deals as well.

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite tablet was designed specifically for reading e-books and digital content on the go. Unlike most, it uses a black-and-white 6-inch anti-glare display with a 300 pixels-per-inch rating, which is visible even in direct sunlight and mimics reading on a traditional book. Best Buy has the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model on sale today for $50 off. So, you can snag it in Sage or All-Black for $80 with free shipping. Read on.

Amazon’s Kindle e-readers are not created equal, despite what you may think. If you compare the Amazon Kindle versus Kindle Paperwhite, you’ll see some stark differences. Some examples include storage space, display quality, battery life, and, of course, the price. You’ll also notice that, with the help of a tips and tricks guide, the Paperwhite has some cool things you can do on it, like taking a screenshot, organizing your books, and more.

All of that is just to say that the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is an awesome digital book reader that’s visible even outdoors in direct sunlight. You can read your digital library anywhere, anytime. It has 8GB of internal storage, plenty to hold hundreds of books, magazines, comics, and even audiobooks. It has Wi-Fi built-in, which you can use to access the Kindle store and get new content. A built-in adjustable light also makes it possible to read the black-and-white ink-style display at night or in low-light conditions. The long-lasting battery lasts for weeks on a single charge, even with continuous use. Plus, the entire system is water-resistant, so you can read waterside by the beach, pool, or in the bath.

Normally $130, Best Buy has slashed $50 off the price of the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model in both Sage and All-Black. You can take it home for $80 with free shipping and delivery. This is the ad-supported version, and it comes with $25 to spend on Shutterfly, a photo-printing service.

More tablet deals available now

Want a more substantial tablet that’s not just an e-reader? We rounded up all of the best tablet deals that are live right now. You can check those out below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Sky Blue (4th Generation)

$500 $599
You can do more with this lightweight iPad Air. Upgrade the way you take down notes and edit presentations for your meetings. Catching up through FaceTime is even better with its 7MP front camera.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids

$90 $140
Parents can save 25% when they buy two Fire Kids tablets. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is rated for kids 3 to 7. This model includes age-appropriate content, parental controls, and a kid-proof case.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) - Silver

$1,099 $1,199
Built with the Apple M1 chip, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro guarantees that you will experience the best performance yet. It is designed with Liquid Retina XDR display for the ultimate editing experience.
Buy at Amazon
