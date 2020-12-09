Forgot to snap up your Christmas gifts early this year? No problem. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is only $100 right now — that’s $30 off its original price of $130. Amazon also guarantees that this product will arrive before Christmas so if you need any last-minute Christmas gifts, this is the deal for you. It’s also one of the best Kindle deals available right now, so you need to act fast. You never know when the delivery date might get pushed back or if this gadget might run out of stock.

The Kindle Paperwhite can store up to 8GB of your favorite novels, audiobooks, and magazines, so you can easily read them on the go. The display is also glare-free, allowing you to read both outdoors and indoors. The built-in adjustable length keeps the brightness levels balanced, giving you the look and feel of a real book. You’ll never miss reading from a physical book ever again. This device is also super light and compact so you can fit it in your handbag or carry it around without ever knowing it’s there. The new Kindle Paperwhite is even waterproof which means you can bring it to your lazy pool days or take it with you for a long soak in your bathtub.

Buying the Kindle Paperwhite is also cost-efficient: With most titles available for $3 or below, you’ll be able to get new books every single week — far better than spending a whopping $10 on physical copies of the same books. You’ll even be able to choose between four different colors so if the original matte black isn’t for you, you can jazz it up with sage or twilight blue. The battery life is fantastic, too. One charge will last you all week so you’ll barely have to plug your Kindle in. If reading isn’t your jam the Kindle Paperwhite is even compatible with Audible which means you can listen to your favorite books when you’re stuck in a traffic jam or while taking a break at work.

Buy the Kindle Paperwhite now for the reduced price of $100 and use it for yourself or give it as a gift to your loved one this holiday season. Your next great read — or theirs — is a single click away.

