If your dad loves reading then a brand-new Kindle is the perfect gift for him this Father’s Day. Right now, Amazon has some great special offers on the latest Amazon Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite (2019), making it a fantastic present for your book-loving father. You can snap up a Kindle from only $65 with delivery in time for the big day. It’s also the perfect time to snap up a Kindle Unlimited free trial to go alongside it.

Amazon Kindle — $65, was $90

Ordinarily $90, the all-new Kindle is only $65 right now so it’s a great gift for Father’s Day. The Kindle offers an adjustable front light that means you can easily read no matter what the lighting conditions. Whether you’re indoors, outdoors, reading in the day or reading at night, you’ll get a crisp image as you read. The Kindle being purpose built for reading, and offers a 167ppi glare-free display that reads just like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

You can choose from millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks that are all available through the Kindle store, with the tablet storing thousands of titles for you. A single battery charge lasts weeks so you’re good to go for a long time yet. It’s also possible to highlight passages, look up definitions and translate words, too, if you feel like learning more.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite — $100, was $130

With $30 off right now, the Kindle Paperwhite is only $100 and a fantastic option if you want to upgrade your father’s reading experience. It’s the thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet with a flush-front design and a 300ppi glare-free display that reads just like real paper no matter the lighting around you. It’s also waterproof so you can read it when you’re chilling on the beach, in the pool, or taking a bath.

You can store twice as many books, newspapers, and audiobooks as the regular Kindle, with a battery life that will last weeks. As with the regular Kindle, there’s also Audible support. Just pair it with some Bluetooth headphones or speakers and you can easily listen to stories without being tethered to your tablet. It’s an improved version of the Kindle with a far lighter design and a comfier fit for most people’s hands. It’s also available in a variety of different colors if your dad prefers to stand out from the crowd.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations