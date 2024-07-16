 Skip to main content
The Kindle Scribe has a rare discount, because Prime Day

Someone writing on the Kindle Scribe.
Have you ever wanted to own the kind of tablet that serves double-duty as a user-friendly notebook? Well, dream no more, friend, as Amazon has marked down its amazing Kindle Scribe as part of its Prime Day tablet deals: While this sale lasts, you’ll be able to purchase the Kindle Scribe for $260. At full price, you’d be spending $370, which is a $110 discount for those keeping score. Part tablet, part e-reader, the Kindle Scribe can do it all, and it does it all well!

Why you should buy the Kindle Scribe

Just to be clear: This is the 16GB version of the Kindle Scribe with a Premium Pen and no Kindle Unlimited plan.

One of our favorite parts of the Kindle Scribe is its note-taking capabilities, which may sound pretty obvious for this type of tablet, but we’ve truly never experienced stylus haptics like this! All writing motions and gestures feel smooth, and it responds without hesitation, to the point where you’ll forget you’re even using a tablet! 

At 10.2 inches wide, the Scribe screen delivers exceptional picture and responsive commands when used as both a tablet or an e-reader (check out our other best Kindle deals roundup!). When opting for the latter, you’ll be pleased with how clear and detailed the E Ink display can be. This is particularly useful when it comes time to scroll through a PDF document you’ve marked up. 

You can also expect plenty of battery life from this bad boy: On a full charge, Amazon claims you’ll get weeks of usage before you need to plug the Scribe in. So whether you’re using it every day or once in a while, the Scribe will be ready!

We’re not sure exactly how long this deal will last, so we’d recommend taking advantage while you still can. Save $110 when you purchase the Kindle Scribe and take advantage of the Prime Day deals that keep on giving! 

Topics
