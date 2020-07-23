There’s still time to sign up for a free Kindle Unlimited subscription

In the mood to enjoy something a little different from your usual streaming services? How about an Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription? There’s still time to grab a two-month free trial of the Netflix of the book world without having to pay a single cent.

Through Amazon Kindle Unlimited, you can enjoy unrestricted access to more than a million titles, along with an extensive selection of great magazines and audiobooks. With so much choice here, there’s something for everyone. Best of all? There are no hidden charges. It’s all entirely risk-free and there’s no commitment involved. You can simply enjoy two months of great book-based entertainment without worrying about a thing. Idyllic, right?

Ok, so there’s a tiny catch for some folks. This offer is only valid for new customers. If you’ve been an Amazon Kindle Unlimited user in the past or you’re an existing user, you’re not eligible for this deal. Instead, you’ll have to pay the usual $10 per month to enjoy the service. Also, to get the free trial, you’ll need to sign up before midnight September 30. Fortunately, it takes seconds to get started so it won’t be long before you can enjoy a great read.

Simply head over to the Amazon Kindle Unlimited store and you can find your new favorite tale. The most delightful thing here is that it’s not really a store thanks to your free trial — it’s more like a free library.

There’s something for every taste here, ensuring you’re never going to run out of great options. You can enjoy great hit novels like That Month in Tuscany by Inglath Cooper as well as popular modern classics like the Harry Potter book series, all entirely for free.

There’s also plenty of non-fiction for you to sink your teeth into if you want to learn something new. Along with all that, there’s a rotating selection of magazines which change by the month so there’s always something new to be entertained by. There are also thousands of books that offer Audible narration, too, so you can listen to a great story rather than read it.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited works across any device that has the Kindle app so you can easily switch between all your favorite devices such as your smartphone, tablet, and, of course, your Kindle.

Entirely free right now to new customers, you can enjoy two months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited from today. It takes seconds to sign up. Just remember to cancel it before the renewal date in two months’ time so you aren’t charged $10 per month. Even if you are, it’s a great deal for so many amazing books.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations