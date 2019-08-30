Amazon Labor Day sale: Apple Watch, Surface Pro, and 4K TV deals

Amazon’s approach to Labor Day sales is different from most other retailers, especially from Walmart’s Labor Day sale, its greatest competition. Walmart has a dedicated Savings Center page with a static URL it repurposes for seasonal sales events. Today, for example, the Walmart page reads, “Labor Day Savings Center – Send off summer with extra-low prices.” Amazon’s Today’s Deals page by contrast, highlights a handful of deals with icons for various departments, but doesn’t headline or even mention Labor Day sales.

Despite not having a landing page for its Labor Day sales, Amazon has plenty of deals, especially in electronics and other departments in which Walmart, Best Buy, and other major retailers have sales. Amazon has good deals on smartwatches, tablets, 4K TVs, smart home devices, Surface Pro laptops, and more. So if you’re looking for serious discounts on Amazon it’s always a good idea check the Today’s Deals page. To save you time, we searched the categories mentioned above and organized the best deals we found by category below.

Top deals

If you don’t feel like going through all the deals we found noteworthy, we gathered the best from each category here:

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) – Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop — $379

— $379 Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch (46mm) Silver (Bluetooth), SM-R800NZSAXAR — $299

— $299 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) – Newest Version, Platinum — $699

— $699 2019 Newest Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6″ HD High Performance Laptop PC — $240

— $240 Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Black – with Special Offers + Show Mode Charging Dock — $100

— $100 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Voice control your smart home with Alexa – Charcoal — $30

— $30 August Smart Lock, 3rd Gen technology – Silver, Works with Alexa — $108

— $108 All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year battery life – 2 camera kit — $140

— $140 TCL 55S517 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) — $380

— $380 VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65” Class (64.5” Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV — $998

Smartwatch sale

Amazon lined up a solid selection of smartwatch deals, including good buys on Apple Watch Series 4, Samsung Gear, Garmin Forerunner, and the Fitbit Inspire HR. You’ll find more choice for these four brands and others, with features to match your needs and style preferences. These are some of the best smartwatches in Amazon’s Labor Day sale:

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) – Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop — $379

— $379 Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band — $429

— $429 Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch (46mm) Silver (Bluetooth), SM-R800NZSAXAR — $299

— $299 Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker, One Size (S & L bands included) — $95

— $95 Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch with Music and Advanced Dynamics, Black — $334

Smart home sale

You know that Amazon won’t let up on the sales that put Amazon Echo and Alexa-compatible devices at the front of the burgeoning smart home and Echo devices and leading the smart home market. Amazon leads with a hefty discount on Echo Dot, its smart home gateway device, and continues with third-party Alexa-compatible devices including smart door locks, smart thermometers, home security lights, and even Wi-Fi-connected smart plugs. Below are a few of the best discounts we found leading into Labor Day weekend:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Voice control your smart home with Alexa – Charcoal — $30

— $30 August Smart Lock, 3rd Gen technology – Silver, Works with Alexa — $108

— $108 All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year battery life – 2 camera kit — $140

— $140 ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa, Room Sensor Included — $180

— $180 Kasa Smart WiFi Plug by TP-Link – Smart Plug, No Hub Required, Works with Alexa and Google (HS100) — $17

Laptop and tablet sale

Laptop computers and tablets get the job done for us, whether we’re studying, working, or gaming. Amazon has attractive discounts on Microsoft Surface, iPad Pros, Lenovo notebooks, Acer Chromebooks, and much more. Below are some of the best Labor Day laptop deals we found on sale on Amazon:

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) – Newest Version, Platinum — $699

— $699 2019 Newest Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6″ HD High Performance Laptop PC — $240

— $240 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model) — $1,150

— $1,150 Acer Chromebook 14, Celeron N3160, 14″ Full HD, 4GB LPDDR3, 16GB eMMC, CB3-431-C9W7 Bundle, Silver — $270

— $270 Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Black – with Special Offers + Show Mode Charging Dock — $100

4K TV deals

Like all other retailers, Amazon will have astounding sales on 4K TVs during Black Friday, but you don’t need to wait three months to score great deals on TVs. As manufacturers start touting 8K TV and technologies that sell at nosebleed prices, the waves and waves of bargains on big-screen 4K HDR TVs mean there are some incredible sets on sale at prices that you might think are typos. We found excellent deals of 4K HDR TVs from Samsung, LG, TCL, and Vizio plus a $200 sale on a 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV sure to cause a lot of head-shaking. But the deals are real. Here are some of Amazon’s best 4K HDR TVs on sale as we head into Labor Day weekend:

Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition — $200

— $200 Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility — $398

— $398 TCL 55S517 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) — $380

— $380 VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65” Class (64.5” Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV — $998

— $998 LG 65SM8100AUA Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV — $797

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations