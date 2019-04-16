Share

Amazon has dropped prices on several Nespresso coffee and espresso machines, as well as a milk frother, as part of its Easter week sale. Nespresso’s coffee appliances use single-serve capsules and one-button programming selection to produce restaurant-quality espresso and coffee brews in your kitchen.

We’ve found the best discounts on Nespresso coffee machines from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying gifts for others or upgrading or adding to your kitchen, with these six deals you can save up to $99.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by Breville, black — $62 off

The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine bundle with an Aeroccino Milk Frother by Breville in black has it all, starting with a one-button automatic coffee and espresso maker that brews five different single-cup sizes, drawing from a 40-ounce water tank. An integrated bar code reader sets the brew based on the individual Vertuo single-cup capsule inserted in the machine. The bundle also includes an Aeroccino 3 milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos plus a capsule sample kit with 12 different flavors.

Normally priced at $250, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by Breville is just $188 during Amazon’s Easter week sale. If you want a Nespresso single-serve machine with everything you need to turn out cup-after-cup of a wide range of coffee drinks, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by De’Longhi, graphite metal — $99 off



The Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by De’Longhi in graphite metal combines style and function in a full-featured automatic coffee maker. You can select from five sizes ranging from 1.35-ounce espresso to 14-ounce alto. A single button activates your brew. This machine works with Vertuo coffee capsules only and can read individual capsule bar codes to brew your drink correctly every time. Equipped with an extra-large, 54-ounce water reservoir, this model heats up in only 15 seconds, so you don’t have to wait long for your drink. This bundle also includes an Aeroccino 3 milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos.

Usually $249, the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine bundled with the Aeroccino by De’Longhi in graphite metal is just $150 during this sale. If you’re looking for a sharp-looking coffee and espresso machine with a milk frother, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, black — $79 off



The Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi in black is the same machine that’s in the previous bundle except the color is different, and it doesn’t include the milk frother. You can select from five sizes ranging from 1.35-ounce espresso to 14-ounce alto – a single button activates your brew. This machine works with Vertuo coffee capsules only and can read individual capsule barcodes to brew your drink correctly every time. In addition to its extra large, 54-ounce water reservoir, this model heats up in only 15 seconds, so you don’t have to wait long for your drink.

Regularly priced $199, the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, Black is just $120 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a versatile coffee machine and don’t need a frother, this is an appealing deal. If you don’t have a milk frother, however, the bundle above is just $30 more.

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, Black — $44 off



Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi in a black housing prepares espresso or coffee in just 25 seconds. Nespresso refers to the Inissia as a “barista-grade” machine, due to its automatic operation and patented extraction system with up to 19 bars of pressure. The Inissia has a 24-ounce water reservoir and programmed buttons for 1.35-ounce espresso and 5-ounce lungo brews, and you can fold the drip tray for larger single-cup servings. The Nespresso Inissia uses Nespresso Original coffee and espresso single-serve capsules.

Ordinarily priced $149, the black Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi is $105 for this sale. If you want a fast, powerful, single-serve espresso and coffee machine, this model with a 30% discount is an excellent choice.

Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, red — $59 off



The Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by De’Longhi in red reaches ideal serving temperature in less than 30 seconds to pour 1.35-ounce espresso or 5-ounce lungo coffee drinks.

Ordinarily $150, the Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by De’Longhi in red is just $90 during for this sale, a 40% savings. If you want an easy-to-use espresso machine for small drinks only, take this opportunity to acquire a DeLonghi design at a compelling price.

Nespresso 3694-US-BK Aeroccino3 Milk Frother — $36 off



If you already have a coffee or espresso machine but lack a frother to concoct lattes and cappuccinos, then Nespresso’s 3694-US-BK Aeroccino3 Milk Frother will get the job done. A single button creates cold milk froth in two seconds and hot milk froth in one second. The frother heats milk to 160 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit quickly and shuts off automatically when done.

Instead of the usual $99 price, Amazon has cut the price on the Nespresso 3694-US-BK Aeroccino3 Milk Frother to just $63 during this Easter week sale. Whether you’re buying for yourself or someone else, this frother is discounted by 36%.