Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Nespresso coffee and espresso machines

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon has dropped prices on several Nespresso coffee and espresso machines, as well as a milk frother, as part of its Easter week sale. Nespresso’s coffee appliances use single-serve capsules and one-button programming selection to produce restaurant-quality espresso and coffee brews in your kitchen.

We’ve found the best discounts on Nespresso coffee machines from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying gifts for others or upgrading or adding to your kitchen, with these six deals you can save up to $99.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by Breville, black — $62 off

amazon and best buy facebook portal plus price cuts nespresso vertuo coffee espresso machine bundle with aeroccino milk froth

The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine bundle with an Aeroccino Milk Frother by Breville in black has it all, starting with a one-button automatic coffee and espresso maker that brews five different single-cup sizes, drawing from a 40-ounce water tank. An integrated bar code reader sets the brew based on the individual Vertuo single-cup capsule inserted in the machine. The bundle also includes an Aeroccino 3 milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos plus a capsule sample kit with 12 different flavors.

Normally priced at $250, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by Breville  is just $188 during Amazon’s Easter week sale. If you want a Nespresso single-serve machine with everything you need to turn out cup-after-cup of a wide range of coffee drinks, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by De’Longhi, graphite metal — $99 off

amazon and best buy facebook portal plus price cuts nespresso vertuo evoluo coffee espresso machine with aeroccino by de long
The Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by De’Longhi in graphite metal combines style and function in a full-featured automatic coffee maker. You can select from five sizes ranging from 1.35-ounce espresso to 14-ounce alto. A single button activates your brew. This machine works with Vertuo coffee capsules only and can read individual capsule bar codes to brew your drink correctly every time. Equipped with an extra-large, 54-ounce water reservoir, this model heats up in only 15 seconds, so you don’t have to wait long for your drink. This bundle also includes an Aeroccino 3 milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos.

Usually $249, the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine bundled with the Aeroccino by De’Longhi in graphite metal is just $150 during this sale. If you’re looking for a sharp-looking coffee and espresso machine with a milk frother, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, black — $79 off

amazon nespresso easter week coffee machine deals vertuo evoluo and espresso by de longhi black 750x500
The Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi in black is the same machine that’s in the previous bundle except the color is different, and it doesn’t include the milk frother. You can select from five sizes ranging from 1.35-ounce espresso to 14-ounce alto – a single button activates your brew. This machine works with Vertuo coffee capsules only and can read individual capsule barcodes to brew your drink correctly every time. In addition to its extra large, 54-ounce water reservoir, this model heats up in only 15 seconds, so you don’t have to wait long for your drink.

Regularly priced $199, the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, Black is just $120 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a versatile coffee machine and don’t need a frother, this is an appealing deal. If you don’t have a milk frother, however, the bundle above is just $30 more.

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, Black — $44 off

amazon nespresso easter week coffee machine deals inissia espresso by de longhi black 750x500
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi in a black housing prepares espresso or coffee in just 25 seconds. Nespresso refers to the Inissia as a “barista-grade” machine, due to its automatic operation and patented extraction system with up to 19 bars of pressure. The Inissia has a 24-ounce water reservoir and programmed buttons for 1.35-ounce espresso and 5-ounce lungo brews, and you can fold the drip tray for larger single-cup servings. The Nespresso Inissia uses Nespresso Original coffee and espresso single-serve capsules.

Ordinarily priced $149, the black Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi is $105 for this sale. If you want a fast, powerful, single-serve espresso and coffee machine, this model with a 30% discount is an excellent choice.

Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, red — $59 off

amazon and best buy facebook portal plus price cuts nespresso essenza mini espresso machine by de longhi red 750x500
The Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by De’Longhi in red reaches ideal serving temperature in less than 30 seconds to pour 1.35-ounce espresso or 5-ounce lungo coffee drinks.

Ordinarily $150, the Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by De’Longhi in red is just $90 during for this sale, a 40% savings. If you want an easy-to-use espresso machine for small drinks only, take this opportunity to acquire a DeLonghi design at a compelling price.

Nespresso 3694-US-BK Aeroccino3 Milk Frother — $36 off

amazon and best buy facebook portal plus price cuts nespresso 3694 us bk aeroccino3 milk frother 750x500
If you already have a coffee or espresso machine but lack a frother to concoct lattes and cappuccinos, then Nespresso’s 3694-US-BK Aeroccino3 Milk Frother will get the job done.  A single button creates cold milk froth in two seconds and hot milk froth in one second. The frother heats milk to 160 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit quickly and shuts off automatically when done.

Instead of the usual $99 price, Amazon has cut the price on the Nespresso 3694-US-BK Aeroccino3 Milk Frother to just $63 during this Easter week sale. Whether you’re buying for yourself or someone else, this frother is discounted by 36%.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke
Up Next

Watch: Police responding to an alleged buglary find a Roomba, not a robber
amazon lowers echo dot price adds free smart plug 3rd gen 1000x662
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Echo Dot, Ring security, Fire Tablets, and more for Easter

Amazon slashed prices with deals on Echo Dot, Ring video doorbell and security systems, and Fire Tablets. Some of the best deals are for multiple-unit purchases. Most Ring deals include a free Echo Dot in addition to healthy price cuts.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Power through your afternoon slump with the best espresso machines

Brew professional-style espresso drinks and become the envy of your neighborhood with one of the best espresso machines on the planet. We have options across a range of price points, perfect for any budget.
Posted By Gia Liu
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

Apple Watch Series 3, Fitbit Charge 2 see price cuts from Walmart and B&H

Save around $50 on the Fitbit Charge 2 from Amazon and more than $100 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at B&H Photo Video and Walmart. These may be slightly older models, but they're still excellent fitness trackers and smartwatches.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
landline phone
Deals

How to switch to VoIP and ditch your home phone bill for good

With cell phones exploding in popularity in recent years, a lot of folks have chosen to forgo the landline in favor of their mobile device. If you're operating a small business, however, a VoIP is an even better solution.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Blink XT One Camera System review in hand
Deals

Save up to $200 on the rugged and easy-to-use Blink XT wireless security cameras

The Blink XT wireless smart cameras -- on sale right now from Best Buy for as much as $200 off -- are a great way to keep an eye on your home inside and out, allowing you to monitor everything right from your phone or tablet.
Posted By Lucas Coll
clear vs tsa precheck global entry aircraft airplane business 527
Business

Buying airline tickets too early is no longer a costly mistake, study suggests

When you book can play a big role in the cost of airline tickets -- so when is the best time to book flights? Earlier than you'd think, a new study suggests. Data from CheapAir.com suggests the window of time to buy at the best prices is…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best sound machines for sleep benjamin combs 28896 unsplash
Deals

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep

Whether you find that sleep better with white noise, rain sounds, or deep sleep music, there’s a sound machine on the market that will be able to help you catch more z’s in no time at all.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 gaming laptop is on sale for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen

Even diehard desktop PC gamers have to admit that gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years, and the beefy Dell G5587 – now on sale from Walmart for $300 off – is a solid sub-$1,000 machine for work and play.
Posted By Lucas Coll
decluttr iphone 6 deal apple review screen 1 800x534 c
Deals

Decluttr is offering a refurbished iPhone 6 for as little as $120

Decluttr announced a deal on its "good" condition iPhone 6. Through Decluttr, you can get the device for as little as $120, which is an excellent deal on the phone. The iPhone 6 may be a few generations old, but it's still a great device.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple MacBook-review-USBC-port
Deals

Apple’s MacBook laptop is on sale for just $800 for a limited time

If you have your heart set on a MacOS-powered laptop, B&H has a sale on Apple's MacBook that takes the price down to $800. Only select models are on sale right now, but you can score up to a $600 savings if you act quickly.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazon fire hd 10 tablet best buy 2017 featured
Deals

Best Buy drops the lowest price on Amazon’s Fire HD 10-inch tablet, one day only

When it comes to tablets, Apple's iPad isn't the only sought-after device. Amazon's Fire HD tablets is great for streaming shows, playing music, reading, and playing games. Amazon's 7th-gen Fire HD 10 is down to its lowest price on Best Buy…
Posted By Jenifer Calle