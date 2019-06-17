Share

If you need to upgrade to the latest MacBook Pro, Amazon has a deal worth considering. The online retailer is offering up a 2019 MacBook Pro, outfitted with the latest Intel Core processor, at a $220 discount. The $220 discount cuts this MacBook Pro’s price down from $2,800 to $2,580. If that’s too rich for your blood, however, we’ve gathered some of the best laptop deals for June to help you find something more affordable.

This particular MacBook Pro also comes with a 15-inch Retina display, a Touch Bar, Touch ID, a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), a Force touch trackpad, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. The Retina display features a brightness of 500 nits and a 2,880 x 1,800 pixel resolution. The processor included in this MacBook Pro is a ninth-generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processor. And according to Apple, the Thunderbolt 3 ports are expected to be able to support up to two 5K displays and is able to provide “up to 40Gb/s” for data transfers.

Digital Trends reviewed the 2019 MacBook Pro this year, and while there were a few praiseworthy elements, our overall impression was that this MacBook Pro still had quite a bit of room for improvement. The praiseworthy elements (light and portable design, beautiful display, “fantastic speakers,” and an improved keyboard) still couldn’t manage to outweigh the heavier issues with this MacBook Pro; namely, a “useless” Touch Bar and an i9 processor with “limited” performance. Overall, we felt that while this latest version of the MacBook Pro does try to address some of the issues we saw with last year’s attempt to implement an i9 processor, the improvements weren’t enough to garner Apple a full redemption for the previous year’s failed attempt. And there are better Windows alternatives for those who aren’t committed to staying within the Apple product ecosystem.

That said, for those who nevertheless need a new MacBook Pro, the 2019 MacBook Pro is still a good option, as we still think that it has “the best display you can buy on a laptop.” In addition, it has a decent battery life, is portable, and has a decidedly quieter keyboard than its predecessors.

Please be aware that it’s unclear when this promotional discount will end for this MacBook Pro, as an end date has not been posted on its product listing. If you’re looking for additional MacBook deals, we’ve gathered some of the best ones for your viewing pleasure.