Digital Trends
Deals

Save $220 on a 2019 MacBook Pro with the latest Intel processor on Amazon

Anita George
By
MacBook Pro stock photo
Amazon.com/Apple Inc.

If you need to upgrade to the latest MacBook Pro, Amazon has a deal worth considering. The online retailer is offering up a 2019 MacBook Pro, outfitted with the latest Intel Core processor, at a $220 discount. The $220 discount cuts this MacBook Pro’s price down from $2,800 to $2,580. If that’s too rich for your blood, however, we’ve gathered some of the best laptop deals for June to help you find something more affordable.

This particular MacBook Pro also comes with a 15-inch Retina display, a Touch Bar, Touch ID, a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), a Force touch trackpad, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. The Retina display features a brightness of 500 nits and a 2,880 x 1,800 pixel resolution. The processor included in this MacBook Pro is a ninth-generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processor. And according to Apple, the Thunderbolt 3 ports are expected to be able to support up to two 5K displays and is able to provide “up to 40Gb/s” for data transfers.

Digital Trends reviewed the 2019 MacBook Pro this year, and while there were a few praiseworthy elements, our overall impression was that this MacBook Pro still had quite a bit of room for improvement. The praiseworthy elements (light and portable design, beautiful display, “fantastic speakers,” and an improved keyboard) still couldn’t manage to outweigh the heavier issues with this MacBook Pro; namely, a “useless” Touch Bar and an i9 processor with “limited” performance. Overall, we felt that while this latest version of the MacBook Pro does try to address some of the issues we saw with last year’s attempt to implement an i9 processor, the improvements weren’t enough to garner Apple a full redemption for the previous year’s failed attempt. And there are better Windows alternatives for those who aren’t committed to staying within the Apple product ecosystem.

That said, for those who nevertheless need a new MacBook Pro, the 2019 MacBook Pro is still a good option, as we still think that it has “the best display you can buy on a laptop.” In addition, it has a decent battery life, is portable, and has a decidedly quieter keyboard than its predecessors.

Please be aware that it’s unclear when this promotional discount will end for this MacBook Pro, as an end date has not been posted on its product listing. If you’re looking for additional MacBook deals, we’ve gathered some of the best ones for your viewing pleasure.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
why buy 2015 macbook pro instead of 2019 2
Computing

I bought a four-year-old MacBook Pro instead of a new one. Here’s why

The new MacBook Pros have a ton of advantages over the older options, but when it came to buying a replacement machine for myself, I found myself returning to 2015 rather than picking up Apple's latest and greatest.
Posted By Alex Blake
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Air, Pro, or just a MacBook? Here's our guide to finding the right Apple laptop

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Depending on what you're looking for, we'll point you in the right direction.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for June 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
apple imac retina 5k display 2017 prod
Deals

You can get an iMac with a 4K Retina display for a steal today for only $899

A deal from B&H today is offering a mid-2017 iMac with 4K Retina Display for only $899, a discount of $400. In addition to a stunning high-resolution screen, this device has powerful Intel internals and ample SSD storage.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
shark ion robot vacuum discount amazon rv750
Deals

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 gets a hefty 41% discount on Amazon

Household chores can be a drag. Lucky for us, we now have robot vacuums to make our lives easier. If you’re looking to buy one, now is the right time as Amazon is offering the Shark ION RV750 Vacuum for only $223.
Posted By Erica Katherina
xerox workcentre printer massive discount on walmart 6515dn 1
Deals

This Xerox WorkCentre Printer gets a massive 56% discount on Walmart

Printing can now be fast and easy thanks to the Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DN. You can now get this multifunctional printer at a stunning 56% discount on Walmart. Originally $549, it is now available for only $239 – which saves you $310.
Posted By Francis Allanson
best electric bike deals walmart schwinn monroe lifestyle
Deals

The best folding ebike and electric bike deals for June 2019

Looking for a more environmentally friendly way to get around? An electric bike is a great way to do just that. While riding a bike is the option that's best for your fitness, who wants to arrive a sweaty mess? These are the best deals we…
Posted By Ed Oswald
asus vivobook deals on amazon flip 14
Deals

Amazon deal drops prices on Asus VivoBook laptops and 2-in-1s

Asus is one of the premier PC brands cranking out Windows ultrabooks today with its sleek VivoBook series, and these Amazon deals let you score one for $700 or less. Read on to find out what we love about these laptops and how you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a month away, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Bose and Plantronics wireless noise-canceling headphones

Earlier this week, Dell dropped the price of Bose's QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling wireless headphones. Amazon has now matched Dell's price, dropping the price of its stock down to $299.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Oculus Go
Deals

Walmart offers the Oculus Go virtual reality headset with a $30 gift card

Are you in the market for a virtual reality headset? Walmart is running a great deal on the Oculus Go VR headset. Here's everything you need to know about this great standalone headset.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
walmart rips 300 off dell inspiron 5680 gaming desktop 1500x1000
Deals

Walmart cuts $300 off Dell Inspiron 5680 gaming desktop for gamers on a budget

If you're stashing money but want an upgradeable rig that will go a long way, then this solid deal on the Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop 5680 with Intel Core i5-8400 is for you. It is now available for only $700 at Walmart.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
samsung 55 inch 4k tv deal un55nu6900 walmart 1500x750
Deals

Experience 4K on the cheap with this great deal on a 55-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV

Retailers are stumbling over each other to encourage you to buy a 4K TV. Walmart is the latest retailer to take a sledgehammer to its prices, knocking $100 off the 55-inch Samsung UN55NU6900 4K TV — a deal that's not to be missed.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best video game consoles version 1508519123 sony ps4 controller tv
Deals

Walmart drops sweet $20 discount on the Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller

Walmart is offering a $20 discount on the Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller. New features include the touchpad, speaker, and light bar. It's also compatible with Windows-based PCs. This controller was originally priced at $60, but…
Posted By Francis Allanson