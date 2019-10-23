Amazon has a killer deal if you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for one month for $8 with auto-renewal. The bonus is a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for just $1 more. That’s right, an extra buck to get a Dot with an Amazon Music Unlimited first-month subscription.

This crazy-good deal will save $49 on the usual full price for a month of the music subscription an Echo Dot. The kicker is, you’re signed up for an auto-renewal subscription. Lest you think that is all bad, however, Amazon won’t hold you to the subscription — you can cancel or change the subscription at any time. The motivation from Amazon’s perspective is, once you try Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll love it so much you won’t want to quit.

Bundling the Echo Dot with Amazon Music Unlimited makes sense because you can use the Dot to ask for music hands-free. The Echo Dot is also a helpful digital resource. The Dot will answer questions, set timers and alarms, and tell stories and jokes on-demand. You can also use the Echo dot to control Alexa-compatible smart home devices such as video doorbells, security cameras, smart lights, thermostats, TVs, robot vacuums, and more.

The Dot’s audio quality is only passable for casual or background listening, although you can improve the sound a bit by pairing two Dots, so they play in stereo. There are several other Echo smart speakers with much better audio quality than the Dot, but the point is you can use the Dot to play music or direct music to play on other devices. You can even tell Alexa to play music on all compatible speakers in your home.

Why subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited? There are loads of songs and playlists you can listen to for free with Amazon Music. Still, sooner or later, you’ll ask for songs, especially newer selections that are only available with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

With the subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, you will have unlimited access to any song. Music selections are available on-demand, they’re always free of ads, and you can listen to tracks and playlists offline.

Outside this special deal, you can start a trial subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for 30 days for free, after which the $8 monthly fee applies. The Echo Dot lists for $49, and even if it goes on sale for as little as $25, which happens with significant sales events (such as Black Friday), this bundled deal saves money.

So to take advantage of the $1 Echo Dot with a $8 first-month subscription with auto-renewal to Amazon Music Unlimited, the total cost will be just $9 plus sales tax, if applicable.

If you decide you don’t want to continue the subscription for any reason, be sure to cancel it on time. To be on the safe side, it’s a good idea to cancel by the 28th day if you are no longer interested. You will be billed on the 30th day, so avoid making things complicated and cancel a day or two early.

If you’re an avid music fan, however, Amazon Music Unlimited delivers exactly what its name promises. An Echo Dot for just $1 more than the $8 first-month subscription charge is an awesome price.

