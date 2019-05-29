Digital Trends
Apple MacBook price sinks with a huge $300 discount on Amazon

Alan Francisco
There’s a huge selection of Apple MacBooks available on the market, but if you’re looking for one of the most portable options, the new 12-inch MacBook (256 GB, Intel Core m3 model) seals the deal. Originally $1,299, the laptop is now offered at a discounted price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Amazon ran out of stock on this MacBook model but should have more on hand by June 4. If you purchase now, you can get it delivered as early as June 6.

This MacBook is equipped with 1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 and 8GB RAM, which allows you to perform tasks with reliable efficiency. From browsing the internet and watching Netflix to using Microsoft Office and working on Photoshop, it operates smoothly, with no slowdowns or interruptions. This laptop also boasts Intel HD Graphics 615, which processes a higher-definition display, so you can play Fortnite or edit videos with superior picture quality.

Apple claims that the new 12-inch MacBook has an average life span of 10 hours before needing a charge. That’s pretty solid for a small, thin laptop and will get you through a normal day of productivity and web surfing. With regard to storage, this laptop is capable of throwing files around without breaking a sweat. Its 256GB SSD is large enough to store your media, apps, and programs.

MacOS, Apple’s operating system for its family of computers, can be a bit of a challenge for those switching from Windows. The interface is very different, but it’s not much of a worry though, as it can be easily learned.

This MacBook only has one port (USB-C), which we found to be an inconvenience. You can choose to attach a flash drive or an external mouse, but not both at the same time. You also can’t charge while you load photos off an external drive. Its lightweight build is compromised by the need to carry an adapter.

Overall,  however, the new 12-inch 256GB Intel Core m3 MacBook is an exceptional device that won’t disappoint in terms of speed, storage, and graphics. For $1,000, you will have a computer that is portable and powerful. Order yours now on Amazon.

Check out more great deals on MacBook and other laptops.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

