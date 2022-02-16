Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2022: The best tech deals

If you’re looking for a major tech upgrade and you missed out on the big holiday sales of 2022, then you should keep a close look at the Presidents Day Amazon sales. This is one of the biggest sales events in the first quarter of the year, and many of the largest retailers, including Amazon, are going to slash prices on the most in-demand tech products around. No matter what types of products you’re in the market for — smartwatches, e-readers, headphones, laptops, or phones — there’s a good chance that you’ll find what you’re looking for among the Presidents Day Amazon sales. Keep reading to find out when the Presidents Day Amazon deals are expected to start.

When do the Presidents Day Amazon Sales start?

Presidents Day is a significant federal holiday in the United States that was initially marked as a celebration of George Washington’s birthday, which is on February 22, 1732. Eventually, this day became a way to commemorate all American presidents and is celebrated on the third Monday of February, so it’s a long weekend for the entire country. Retailers love having major sales on big federal holidays, and the Presidents Day Amazon sales are no exception.

Since this holiday is at the end of a long weekend, you can expect the weekend-long Presidents Day Amazon sales to start as early as Friday, February 18. This is so shoppers have the entire weekend to find the best deals. Some of the biggest Presidents Day Amazon deals might not start until later in the weekend, so you should pay attention to your favorite products as they might go on sale late or go out of stock before the weekend even ends. If your favorite products don’t seem to be part of the Presidents Day Amazon sales, don’t worry — they could still continue to slash prices until Monday.

Should you shop at Amazon for Presidents Day sales?

If you’re wondering whether you should shop at Amazon during the Presidents Day Sales 2022, the answer is a resounding yes. Last year, we saw some of the most in-demand electronic devices getting deep price cuts during the Presidents Day Amazon sales. We saw price cuts on everything from the Amazon Kindle to the latest Apple MacBook Pro. The Presidents Day Amazon deals will probably be among the deepest price drops on some of these devices we’ll see all year, especially this early in 2022.

If you want to shop for gadgets to complete your smart-home setup, then there are going to be plenty of Presidents Day Amazon deals you should look at. Last year, one of the best deals was for the Amazon Echo Show 5, an Alexa-powered smart speaker with a digital display. This allowed you to hop into video calls, watch videos, and control other devices in your home using the screen. There were also substantial price drops on the best robot vacuums, such as the iRobot Roomba devices. You can expect to find plenty of other smart-enabled devices among the Presidents Day Amazon sales.

This is also the perfect time to buy new gadgets to make your kitchen more functional. Last year, some of the most popular smart appliances were featured among the Presidents Day Amazon deals, including the Ninja Foodi. This multi-purpose appliance has nine different cooking features, including pressure cooking, broiling, air frying, and more. If you’re looking for the best Instant Pots, you could also get the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for a considerable discount. It has an impressive array of modes and a series of one-touch programs that you can use to cook your foods quickly. These are just a few of the Presidents Day Amazon sales you’ll find that can improve your cooking experience.

If you’re an Apple enthusiast, then the Presidents Day Amazon sales might be the perfect time to finally complete the Apple ecosystem. There were terrific discounts on the bestselling Apple products, and many of these deals will likely repeat in 2022. There was a discount on the extremely popular Apple AirPods and the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones. If you wanted a perfect companion to your iPhone, you could also pick up the Apple Watch Series 6 for a steep price cut. There were even price drops on iPads and MacBook Pros. There’s no better time to get Apple products this early in the year than the Presidents Day Amazon sales.

If one of the Presidents Day Amazon sales catches your eye, there’s no reason to wait. These Presidents Day Amazon deals are the perfect opportunity for you to finally get the tech you’ve missed out on. These are likely going to be the lowest prices you’ve seen these products since the holidays. On top of that, we’re still in the middle of a massive semiconductor shortage that’s affecting the availability of many tech products, so if you don’t buy them early, you might not get them at all. Many of these products are likely to suffer from sudden stock-outs, especially when they start going on sale. So we strongly recommend shopping on the Presidents Day Amazon sales if your favorite product gets a discount.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations