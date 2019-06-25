Digital Trends
Amazon announces Prime Day 2019 date: Prepare for 2 days of deals

Jacob Kienlen
By
amazon prime day 2019 date announced

We have had our suspicions that Prime Day 2019 was going to be a massive event this year, but it wasn’t until Amazon confirmed it that we knew for sure. The once one-day event is slated to span a whole 48 hours, with the best deals beginning as early as midnight on Monday, July 15, and carrying on through July 16. With millions of deals in countries all around the world, this will be the longest Prime Day we’ve seen so far.

This follows the same pattern we’ve seen from previous iterations of the Amazon event, with last year’s Prime Day getting extended to a full 36 hours. An extra 12 hours means shoppers are going to have extra time to pick up steep discounts on Amazon devices, Instant Pots, and pretty much anything else the retail giant has to offer.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day 2019

Now that Prime Day is essentially becoming its own little Black Friday event, we will likely see some of the best deals all year on a variety of different products. Considering other retailers, such as Walmart and Best Buy, have started to follow suit with competitive prices, the game has begun to change in favor of consumers. Amazon will likely start by dropping prices on Echo, Ring, and Fire TV devices earlier than everything else. Google Home prices will also drop to compete with Amazon, so if you prefer Google Assistant over Alexa you will still be able to get discounts.

In the past, Amazon has also offered a series of lead-up deals on their essential services. Amazon Music, Audible, and other subscription services are all likely to have promotions attached to them before the big day. Once Amazon Prime Day actually starts, however, the discounts will spread to everything else. 4K smart TVs, unlocked smartphones, smartwatches, noise-canceling headphones, and all of the kitchen gadgets are going to go on sale.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get the deals?

In short, yes. Amazon Prime Day was originally created as a way to get more subscribers in a short amount of time. While there will be some discounts that non-Prime Members can still enjoy, you won’t be able to access the full list of savings without being a member. That being said, there is a way to sign up for Prime without having to pay anything. If you’ve never subscribed to the service before, you are eligible for a free 30-day trial.

This free trial does require you to enter your credit card information, though, so if you really do not want to be an Amazon Prime Member, just set a reminder to cancel it before the trial ends. However, with 2-day shipping, Amazon video, and exclusive deals it may be harder to cancel than you think.

How can you prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2019?

The huge retail event is a lot to handle if you’ve never experienced it before. There will be a lot of deals going on and you won’t always have enough time to decide whether or not you want something before it’s gone. If you want to leave this 2-day event feeling good about yourself, there are a few key things to remember.

  • Not every deal is a good deal: With any retail event, there are sure to be a few discounts that aren’t really as great as they appear. However, people get caught up in the flurry of price cuts and often don’t even realize they’ve been duped. Be wary of any deals that seem too good to be true.
  • Do your research ahead of time: Do you know what you want? One of the most sold items last year during Prime Day was a LifeStraw, and we’re willing to bet that not everyone wanted a LifeStraw going in. Knowing what you want can help you avoid spending too much money.
  • Go through a trusted source: Letting a third party find the best deals for you is the easiest way to avoid getting sucked into the Amazon Prime Day madness. You can take a look at our Prime Day coverage, or stick to your preferred publisher to help you out.
