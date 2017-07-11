DT
Amazon Prime Day may be over, but you can still score those great deals

Amazon Prime Day Deals 2017

Prime Day, Amazon’s huge yearly sales event, has come to a close. However, we’ve picked some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals that are still going on.

The company’s ongoing effort to compete with other annual sales has largely been successful, with last year’s Prime Day becoming Amazon’s biggest retail day yet and netting more worldwide product sales than Black Friday.

Though you don’t have to be a Prime member to enjoy these ongoing deals, now’s the perfect time to sign up and enjoy the benefits.

Phones and Accessories

Whether your current phone is running ragged and you’re looking for a replacement or you just want to score a cheap and sturdy protective cover, we have you covered with these best Amazon Prime Day deals on mobile devices and accessories.

Home

It’s looking more and more like smart tech is going to be the future of household appliances, so if you’re aiming to start up a smart home ecosystem (or want to add to yours), here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Computers and Gaming

Sales events like this are the perfect chance to score big-ticket items like computers. If you missed last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales (or don’t want to wait for the big holiday discounts happening later this year), then now is your chance to score with the best Amazon Prime Day deals on some of our own favorite laptops and PC accessories.

Kitchen

Home chefs out there know that you can always use some extra help in the kitchen, and although it may not give you another set of hands, modern tech can certainly make things easier and greatly reduce prep time. Here are the best Prime Day deals on kitchen gear to help you level up your cooking skills.

