Here are the best Amazon Prime Day smart home and kitchen deals

If you have been considering updating your home, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to do so. The company is discounting many of its top-selling smart home and kitchen products. We rumbled through them to hand pick our favorite Prime Day smart home and kitchen deals.

Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers members free two-day shipping along with a handful of other benefits. Some perks include access to Amazon video service, Prime music, Twitch, and more. If you’re not a member but considering joining, you can first try Amazon Prime for 30 days for free.

As we expected from Prime Day 2017, we are seeing major discounts across the board in a variety of categories. You can save on on your home improvement costs with these best Prime Day smart home and kitchen deals.

Prime Smart Home Deals

Going along with the growing interest in smart homes, Amazon has discounted various smart home products for Prime members. Below are the best Prime Day smart home deals:

24 percent off Chamberlain MYQ-G0201 Smart garage opener: Monitor, and open and close your garage door from anywhere using your smartphone with this smart garage opener. The gadget is usually $130 but is discounted to $99 for Prime members, saving you $31.

25 percent off LIFX (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb: Dim your lights and even change their color using your voice with this smart light bulb. One bulb usually retails for $60 but is marked down to $45 for Prime members, saving you $15.

20 percent off off Schlage Connect BE469NX CAM 619 Touchscreen Deadbolt: Control your front door using your voice with this smart deadbolt. The device normally retails for $179 but is currently discounted to $134, saving you $36.

Prime Kitchen Deals

Amazon is always a great place to shop for kitchen gear, but today it is even better. Read on to check out our favorite Prime Day kitchen deals:

30 percent off Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: This No. 1-selling multi-cooker combines seven kitchen appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sautér, yogurt marker, and warmer. It normally retails for $130 but is marked down to $91 for Prime members, saving you $39.

20 percent off Mercer Renaissance Knife Set with Glass Block: Upgrade your cooking with a set of high carbon, no-stain German X50 Cr Mo V15 cutlery steel resists rust, corrosion, and discoloration resistant knives. This knife set normally retails for $150 but is discounted to $104 for Prime members, saving you $26.

30 percent off Shark Ninja Coffee Bar Maker: Choose your brew style (classic, rich, over ice, and specialty) to make a variety of hot, iced, and frozen blended coffeehouse-style drinks in your home. This high tech coffee bar normally retails for $180 but is discounted to $126 for Prime members, saving you $54.

25 percent off Coravin Model Eight Wine System: Take advantage of new wine access technology that allows you to enjoy wine without pulling the cork. This wine system normally retails for $299 but is currently marked down to $224 for Prime members, providing a $75 discount.

More Deals

Prime Day deals will only last until 11:59 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday or until the product is sold out. Prices reflect the discount at time of posting but are subject to change. We will be continually updating this page as we receive new information.