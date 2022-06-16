 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Do you need to be a Prime subscriber to shop Prime Day deals?

Nina Derwin
By

Amazon customers everywhere better start making their lists and checking them twice … wishlists, that is. That’s right, the Amazon Prime Day date has been announced at long last, so on July 12 and July 13 Amazon customers will be able to take advantage of some of the most incredible deals of the year.

For two days only, Amazon will offer access to exclusive deals in every category across the site. While Amazon is already known for low, low prices, Prime Day blows their regular deals right out of the water. If you’re someone who has been building the cart of your dreams, Prime Day might just make that dream cart a little more attainable.

Prime Day is one of the biggest days of the year for Amazon Prime subscribers, but what does that mean for everyone else? It means that now might be the time to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. If you haven’t had a free trial of Amazon Prime in the last twelve months, all you have to do is head on over to Amazon’s site and sign up. For thirty days you will have access to all of the same benefits as Amazon Prime subscribers at zero cost to you.

This year, Amazon has gone the extra mile to make Prime Day Deals even sweeter. For Amazon Prime subscribers, Amazon is offering a chance to earn a $10 credit for spending on Prime Day. All members have to do is complete four of Amazon’s most noteworthy activities:

  • Stream an Amazon Prime Video
  • Listen to Amazon Prime Music
  • Borrow a book from Amazon Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited
  • Make a Prime Shopping eligible purchase

For many Amazon Prime subscribers, these activities are practically standard, so there’s hardly any effort necessary to score your $10 Amazon credit.

Access to early Prime Day deals begins June 21, so for Amazon enthusiasts, the season is upon us. If you have yet to subscribe to Amazon Prime, there is no time like the present to take advantage of the 30-day free trial and take part in all of the activities necessary to get your $10 Amazon credit.

Editors' Recommendations

Ana de Armas becomes Marilyn Monroe in Blonde’s first teaser

Ana de Armas in Blonde.

Here’s how you can play Summer Game Fest demos on Xbox this month

Severed Steel

Mario Strikers: Battle League beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks to get started

Mario and his team pose in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $98 today

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Your T-Mobile plan now has bigger gas discounts and international 5G

The T-Mobile logo on a smartphone.

This luxury Breville espresso machine deal will save you $100

The Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine preparing to make coffee.

Steam Deck battery life: 5 tips to extend your playtime

Half-rate shading option on the Steam Deck.

YouTube TV in 4K: Everything you need to know

YouTube TV 4K streams.

This security-focused business laptop from HP is $1,157 off today

The HP EliteBook 840 G8 - Wolf Pro Security Edition with the cover open to show the Windows 10 interface.

Dell’s best work-from-home computer is over $600 off

The Dell Vostro 3888 desktop computer without any accessories, on a gray background.

YouTube TV: Plans, pricing, channels, how to cancel, and more

YouTube TV on Roku TV

Shop small business on Amazon and win tickets to Super Bowl LVII

Prime Day graphic with multiple products.

Apple M2 beats M1 by impressive 20%, leaked benchmark shows

Macbook Air (2022) on a stylized background.