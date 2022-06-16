Do you need to be a Prime subscriber to shop Prime Day deals?

Amazon customers everywhere better start making their lists and checking them twice … wishlists, that is. That’s right, the Amazon Prime Day date has been announced at long last, so on July 12 and July 13 Amazon customers will be able to take advantage of some of the most incredible deals of the year.

For two days only, Amazon will offer access to exclusive deals in every category across the site. While Amazon is already known for low, low prices, Prime Day blows their regular deals right out of the water. If you’re someone who has been building the cart of your dreams, Prime Day might just make that dream cart a little more attainable.

Prime Day is one of the biggest days of the year for Amazon Prime subscribers, but what does that mean for everyone else? It means that now might be the time to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. If you haven’t had a free trial of Amazon Prime in the last twelve months, all you have to do is head on over to Amazon’s site and sign up. For thirty days you will have access to all of the same benefits as Amazon Prime subscribers at zero cost to you.

This year, Amazon has gone the extra mile to make Prime Day Deals even sweeter. For Amazon Prime subscribers, Amazon is offering a chance to earn a $10 credit for spending on Prime Day. All members have to do is complete four of Amazon’s most noteworthy activities:

Stream an Amazon Prime Video

Listen to Amazon Prime Music

Borrow a book from Amazon Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited

Make a Prime Shopping eligible purchase

For many Amazon Prime subscribers, these activities are practically standard, so there’s hardly any effort necessary to score your $10 Amazon credit.

Access to early Prime Day deals begins June 21, so for Amazon enthusiasts, the season is upon us. If you have yet to subscribe to Amazon Prime, there is no time like the present to take advantage of the 30-day free trial and take part in all of the activities necessary to get your $10 Amazon credit.

