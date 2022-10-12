The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are barely a couple of months old, but they are already tempting buys. If you thought the $1,000 price tag for the Flip 4 was too much but you still had your eyes on the device, we have some good news for you.

Choose the correct Flip

As part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has received a $200 price cut, and is now selling at $800 — down from $1,000. You might look at the Amazon listings and come across the Flip 3, which is even cheaper at $750. But you shouldn’t save those $50, because the Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs one big advantage over the Flip 3 despite the number of similarities.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is more efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As a result, the latest clamshell foldable packs a better battery life than the Flip 3. So we suggest you spend that extra $50 and buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $800. It was already a compelling phone at $1,000, but at $800, it’s nearly impossible to ignore.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on sale too

It’s not just the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that is being offered at a discounted price. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also down to $1,390, which is $410 off the $1,800 MSRP. This is the best deal for anyone looking to get into the foldable segment as the Fold 4 is a top-tier foldable flagship — and undoubtedly the best available on the market. Here’s why.

First, the Fold 4 comes with a new hinge design that is rated to be more durable than the Fold 3. It will likely last you for years to come. I’ve been using mine for almost eight weeks now, and I haven’t faced a problem with it yet.

Second, the cameras are better than the predecessor. They might not be flagship-level of the S22 Ultra as the Fold 4 lacks a 100x zoom, but these are still very good cameras. The colors are consistent across the three cameras, and I’ve managed to shoot some pretty good pictures in my time with the device.

Third, the display is brighter, so it is more legible in direct sunlight. I’ve been able to read on my Fold 4 in harsh light without any issues. Apart from these three stand-out upgrades, you get all of the Fold 3 goodness, like support for S-Pen, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale has proven to be one of the best times to get yourself immersed in the foldable land. These deals on Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are too good to resist, especially considering the phones just launched in late August. You are getting a clamshell foldable for $800, which is the cheapest it has ever been, and the Fold 4 is one of the most unique smartphones available today. No matter which one you choose now’s the best time to finally jump aboard the foldable bandwagon. You know you want to.

