The best Amazon prime exclusive mobile phone deals right now

If you’re a Prime member, you can score a new phone at a stunningly low price right now by shopping one of these Prime exclusive phone deals. For a limited time, Amazon is offering impressive deals on unlocked phones from Alcatel, BLU, Moto, and Nokia exclusively for Prime members. The deal prices are reserved for paid Prime members only, but if you’re a Prime Free Trial or Invitee member, you can purchase the phones at full price and automatically receive an Amazon.com Gift Card after becoming a paid Prime member. Read on to browse our favorite prime exclusive phone deals.

Alcatel Idol 5S Snag a high-quality phone that stands out with this Alcatel Idol 5S, which will be discounted to $200 for pre-order for Prime members. (The phone will be released and pre-orders will ship on July 10.) The phone has an already low price for a well-rounded device. The Idol 5S has fast 4G LTE speeds, complete with a 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, and 3GB of RAM. A true entertainment-ready device, it has a beautiful 5.2-inch full HD (1080 pixel) display to enjoy your videos and pictures. The phone has a nice metal and 2.5D glass design and dual 3.6-watt front-facing speakers with stereo sound. It also has a 12MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP front-facing camera with video stabilization for high-quality photos and videos. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat with split screen view so you can easily access the Google Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Assistant. It has a built-in fingerprint sensor that grants you convenient access to the device. Prime members also get unlimited access to Prime movies and TV shows, Prime Music, Prime Photos storage, deals, and more. The Alcatel Idol 5S will regularly retail for $280 but is available on Amazon for pre-order for $200 for Prime members only. Amazon

Nokia 6 Get your hands on a premium phone that was built to last when you purchase a Nokia 6, which is discounted to $180 for pre-orders for Prime members only. (The phone will be released and pre-orders will ship on July 10th.) The phone is easy to navigate and provides a smooth performance for Android fans. The latest Nokia model is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminum, anodized, polished, and finished with bright diamond-cut edges. It has a vibrant 5.5-inch full HD IPS laminated display with 85 percent color gamut reproduction giving you an extra clean, clear picture. Immerse yourself in entertainment with louder sound and a deeper bass thanks to dual speakers and a smart amplifier with 7.2-watt peak output. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat which brings you the latest Android features such as Android Doze, which makes your battery last longer. The 16MP phase detection autofocus rear camera and 8MP auto-focus front camera allow you to easily capture every moment. The phone comes with a 32GB internal memory and a MicroSD card slot that can support up to 128GB. The Nokia 6 will normally retail for $230 but is available on Amazon for pre-order or $180 for Prime members only. Amazon

Moto G Plus Prime members can score a carrier-friendly Moto G Plus (fifth generation) on Amazon for $180 through Amazon’s Prime exclusive phone deals. The well-received smartphone has an average 4.2 out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on over 1,500 reviews. The unlocked phone can conveniently be used with any major carrier and you can swap between them with ease. The durable metal phone comes with a high-grade aluminum finish that’s been diamond cut and bead-blasted to perfection. The phone camera is the first camera in its class with Dual Autofocus Pixels that use 10 times more pixels on the sensor, so the camera is able to lock onto a subject up to 60 percent faster than the previous generation Moto G Plus models. Power up quickly with the included TurboPower charger that gives the phone up to 6 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes on average. The phone has a fast 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, powerful graphics capabilities, and support for 4G LTE. Additionally, you can use the handy fingerprint sensor to instantly unlocks the phone. The fifth generation Moto G Plus regularly retails for $230 but Prime members can score one for $180 on Amazon right now. Amazon

BLU R1 HD If you want a super budget-friendly phone consider this BLU R1 HD phone, which is currently marked down to only $50 for Amazon Prime members. The ultra-affordable phone is ranked No. 4 on Amazon in Unlocked Cell Phones and has received two thumbs up in online mobile phone reviews. The phone has a vivid curved screen with a 1280-by-720 pixel display that results in a 294 ppi combined with over 420 nit. Well thought out Corning Gorilla Glass 3 gives the smartphone an extra layer of protection against scratches, cracks, and breakage. The phone incorporates high-grade materials such as a curved glass touch panel that ensures excellent sensory feedback and feel, as well as a gorgeous look. It has a MediaTek 6735 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor that works simultaneously with the 2GB of RAM for a seamless user experience. The phone uniquely has dual sim capabilities that allow you to have two phone numbers in one device. Finally, get near-perfect pictures with the main 8-megapixel autofocus camera, f2.0 aperture, and 4-pixel lens. The LUE R1 HD normally retails for $100 but Prime members can get one for $50 on Amazon right now. Amazon