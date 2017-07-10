Amazon Prime Day is hours away — check out these leaked deals

Tuesday is Amazon Prime Day, and we’ve got the inside scoop on some deals you can expect. These leaked deals give us sneak peek at some of the great savings coming our way.
Prime Day is a day for Amazon Prime members to save big across various categories of Amazon offerings. To learn more about it, you can read more abut what to expect from Prime Day this year.
Amazon Prime is Amazon’s subscription service that usually goes for around $100 per year and gives members free two-day shipping, along with dozens of other benefits. Some of the main benefits include access to Prime music, Prime TV and videos, Audible channels, and more. If you’re not currently a Prime member, you can join Amazon Prime for 30 days for free and see how useful it is to you. Read on to check out our favorite Amazon Prime leaked deals:
Amazon Prime leaked deals
We’ll have to wait for Tuesday to see all the amazing Amazon Prime Day deals, but as a preview, we’ve got our hands on some leaked deals that will go live tomorrow.
- 25 percent off Huawei Mate 9: The popular smartphone normally retails for $600 but on Amazon Prime Day will be discounted to $450, saving you $150.
- 40 percent off AmazonBasics Wireless Bluetooth Dual 3W Speaker: Take your music wherever you go, and get a full 15 hours of play time with this AmazonBasics portable speaker. The Bluetooth speaker normally retails for $40, but on Amazon Prime Day will be discounted to $24, saving you $16.
- 23 percent off Automatic AUT-350C Pro Gold 3G Connected Car Adapter: Get real-time location tracking and better monitor the safety of your car with this smart car adapter. It normally retails for $110 but on Amazon Prime Day will be discounted to $84, saving you $26.
- 30 percent off Reprap Guru 3D Printer Kit: Break into the 3D printing without breaking the bank. This 3D printer kit normally retails for $350, but on Amazon Prime Day will be discounted to $245, saving you $105.
- 20 percent off Epson EX5240 3LCD Projector: Make your presentations come to life with vivid color and clarity through this Epson Projector deal. The high-quality projector normally retails for $459, but on Amazon Prime Day will be discounted to $384, saving you $75.
More deals
- Amazon Prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1
Prime Day deals will only last until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 11, or until the product is sold out. Prices reflect the discount at time of posting but are subject to change. We will be continually updating this page as we receive new information.