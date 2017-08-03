Save on textbooks with Amazon Prime Student membership, get six months free

If you shop on Amazon regularly, a Prime membership is a great way to rack up savings with exclusive deals and complimentary two-day shipping. Millions of college students have already turned to Amazon as a great way to save money on textbooks and more. Now, just in time for the new school year, they can score even more savings thanks to a Prime Student promotion.

An Amazon Prime membership normally costs $99 a year and comes with a one-month trial period. When you sign up now for an Amazon Prime Student membership using a valid .edu email address, you’ll get the first six months totally free and your subscription will be 50 percent off after your trial. This means you’ll get to enjoy all the benefits of Amazon Prime for just $49 a year after your six free months.

Prime Student membership includes:

Textbook rentals and e-textbooks: Textbooks are one of the biggest expenses for college students. For years, students have been using Amazon to save money on course materials, and you can take it one step further – potentially saving hundreds or even thousands of dollars – with textbook rentals and digital e-textbooks.

Free two-day shipping: Don't be left wondering when your package will arrive. More than 50 million eligible items (including those rented textbooks) can be delivered to your door in two days, with no minimum order requirement, so that you're always ready for class.

Prime Video: Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including Amazon Original Series like The Man in the High Castle, free of charge. Stream or download your entertainment on your Roku, Xbox, tablet, and other compatible devices.

Prime Reading: Aside from textbooks, you can enjoy unlimited access to thousands of ebooks, magazines, and comics, and read them anywhere from the convenience of your smartphone, tablet, or Kindle ereader.

Audible books and audio series: Audible is a great way to enjoy books when you don't have your eyes or hands free to read, including while you're driving or working out. With Prime Student, you can listen to audiobooks, as well as a myriad of audio programs, from comedy routines to talk shows.

Amazon Lightning Deals: Prime Student members get exclusive early access to Amazon Lightning Deals. Before these flash sales begin, you'll receive a 30-minute head start on discounted clothes, tech gadgets, and more.

