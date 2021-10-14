This year’s Black Friday deals are fast approaching but don’t tell that to Amazon, as there are some Amazon Black Friday deals that are already available for you to shop across different product categories. If you’re planning on buying something on Black Friday, you might want to check out if the item is already discounted on Amazon.

Amazon has added new products to its early Black Friday deals, including the Echo Show 5, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, and the 2020 iPad Air. We’ve rounded up the retailer’s new offers, but feel free to check out what else Amazon is offering ahead of the shopping holiday.

Echo Show 5 — $45, was $80

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is small enough to fit anywhere, but with its versatile features as a smart display, you’ll want to have it everywhere in your home. With Alexa, you’ll be able to set alarms, reminders, and smart home routines, while the touchscreen display adds video calls and weather information, among others. You can purchase the Echo Show 5 from Amazon for just $45, after a $35 discount to its original price of $80.

HP Chromebook 11a — $134, was $260

If you want even cheaper alternatives to Black Friday laptop deals, you should consider going for Black Friday Chromebook deals, which include the HP Chromebook 11a. It’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which relies on web-based apps instead of installed software for snappy performance even with low-end components. The HP Chromebook 11a, with the MediaTek MT8183 processor and 4GB of RAM, is available on Amazon for $134, for a $126 discount from its original price of $260.

AirPods Pro — $180, was $249

The AirPods Pro are very easy to pair with iOS devices, but they’re also compatible with Android smartphones and tablets. Apple’s wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation to block unwanted sounds, Transparency mode to listen to your environment without taking the earbuds out, and sweat and water resistance for protection against workouts and rain. The AirPods Pro are $69 off on Amazon’s early Black Friday AirPods deals, lowering their price to $180 from their original price of $249.

Bose Sleepbuds II — $199, was $249

If you’re having trouble sleeping, the Bose Sleepbuds II may be the solution that you need. Instead of streaming music, these wireless earbuds deliver relaxing sounds through the Bose Sleep app, with noise-masking technology that prevents you from being woken up by unwanted disturbances. You can purchase the Bose Sleepbuds II for only $199 on Amazon, down $50 from their original price of $249.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $249, was $299

For Black Friday headphone deals involving traditional headphones, check out the Bose QuietComfort 35 II on Amazon. The wireless headphones feature noise-canceling technology that blocks out unwanted noise, with a dedicated action button to call up either Alexa or Google Assistant. They’re also comfortable to wear, with a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge. Amazon is selling the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for $249, after a $50 reduction to their original price of $299.

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $539, was $599

If you want to invest in a tablet, the 2020 iPad Air is one of the most recommended options. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip for quick performance. You can buy the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 4th-generation iPad Air for $539 on Amazon, after a $60 discount to its original price of $599.

2020 MacBook Pro (256GB) — $1,179, was $1,299

Shoppers always look forward to Black Friday MacBook deals for a chance to buy Apple’s laptops at a discount. That opportunity is now available for the 2020 MacBook Pro, which promises a significant boost in performance compared to its predecessor through Apple’s M1 chip. The 256GB version of the 2020 MacBook Pro, with a 13.3-inch Retina display and up to 20 hours of battery life, is on sale from Amazon at $120 off, which lowers the laptop’s price to $1,179 from its original price of $1,299.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations