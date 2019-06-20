Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon discounts Apple MacBook Air 11.6-inch display renewed for less than $500

Karen Tumbokon
By
amazon renewed sells apple macbook air 11 6 inch display under 50

Looking to buy a new MacBook Air but don’t want to pay the original retail price? Many online retailers like Amazon provide online shoppers the opportunity to save a couple hundred dollars on the latest laptops and Apple products by offering certified refurbished products at a major discount. Currently, Amazon Renewed is running a great deal on Apple’s renewed MacBook Air MJVM2LL/A for $466, cheaper than Walmart’s price of $549. This is a great deal for grads in the upcoming year and with Prime Day 2019 in the horizon, be sure to keep an eye out on our Amazon Apple deals page for more great discounts.

While some online shoppers may be skeptical about buying Apple products that are refurbished or renewed, Amazon Renewed guarantees all of their products have been qualified by suppliers to make sure they look brand new, and act that way, when they come out of the box. The supplier also offers a 90-day minimum warranty, so if it doesn’t work out, you are eligible for replacement or refund by Amazon Renewed, which is a nice added bonus.

In terms of looks, the laptop sports an 11.6-inch display with an LCD resolution of 1,366 x 768, and has a lightweight design, making it easy to bring with you while traveling. It’s also packed with 128GB of storage, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 4GB of RAM. And just like the rest of the MacBook lineup available on the market, the MacBook Air comes with the OS X operating system pre-installed. There’s also the typical full-sized keyboard, in addition to a multi-touch trackpad supporting scrolling, swiping, and other types of movement.

It has a 720p webcam that offers the ability to FaceTime with friends and family members, along with stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can plug in your headphones and listen to music when working away on different projects. The additional microphones help Siri recognize your voice. The battery life doesn’t last as long as its competitors but it will still be sufficient for most users. With the MacBook Air, the battery can last for up to 12 hours of web browsing and 13 hours of iTunes Movie playback.

Overall, Apple’s MacBook Air MJVM2LL/A is a great fit for those who are looking to splurge a little on a new MacBook Air, whether it’s for going to school or work. For full specs on the the MacBook (2015) vs MacBook Air (2015) so you can get the full review. There are a limited number of MacBook Air’s left for the MJVM2LL/A model, so be sure to act quick, and don’t miss out on this deal.

Looking for more great stuff? Find laptop deals, Macbook Air and Macbook Pro deals, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best smartphones for 2019
Up Next

The best laptops of 2019
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from the Amazon event

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple store logo
Deals

Apple drops price cuts on refurbished MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones

Apple's online storefront has some decent discounts if you know where to look. Assuming you're okay with buying refurbished, Apple has some pretty solid savings on iPads, MacBooks, Mac Minis, iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
2017 MacBook 12-inch
Deals

You can grab the 2017 12-inch MacBook for $300 off right now, but act quickly

Despite the growing market for Windows ultrabooks, a MacBook is still what you need if you love the sleek interface of MacOS. The 2017 MacBook is on sale right now, too, but stock is limited, so act quickly before it's gone.
Posted By Lucas Coll
asus vivobook deals on amazon flip 14
Deals

Amazon deal drops prices on Asus VivoBook laptops and 2-in-1s

Asus is one of the premier PC brands cranking out Windows ultrabooks today with its sleek VivoBook series, and these Amazon deals let you score one for $700 or less. Read on to find out what we love about these laptops and how you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner2
Smart Home

Amazon has the best deal on the Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum right now

Amazon dropped its price for the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum more than it did for other Dyson V-series Animal models. The Dyson V8 Animal is the sweet spot in the lineup with features of later generations but the price of earlier…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for June 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
lg 75 inch 4k tv deal 70um7370pua walmart
Deals

Walmart offers a fantastic deal on a 70-inch LG 4K Smart TV

It's important that the television in our living room is large and clear enough to immerse everyone in the action — like this 70-inch LG 4K TV, which is now on sale for $940 at Walmart.
Posted By Josh Levenson
tcl 55 inch 4k tv 4 series walmart
Deals

You’d be crazy to miss this incredible deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

With there being thousands of TVs on the market, it's hard to separate the good from the bad. Fortunately, we have the answer to your prayers: a 55-inch TCL 4K TV, which is now on sale for half off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
razer ornate chroma keyboard amazon dal ornata mecha membrane gaming 2
Deals

Amazon drops the price on this Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard

If you want to take your PC gaming to a whole new level, a standard keyboard won't cut it. Now is a great time to upgrade as Amazon is offering the Razer Ornata Mecha-Membrane Chroma gaming keyboard at a 20% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
kitchenaid nespresso bundle amazon deal kes0504ob
Deals

Amazon drops a 39% off deal on this KitchenAid Nespresso Bundle coffee maker

If you’re an espresso lover with little time to spend in the morning making coffee, the KitchenAid Nespresso Bundle might just be what you need. Normally $550, Amazon is currently offering it at a discounted price of $338.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ossia cota wireless power outdoors camping at night full
Deals

Planning a camping trip? Stock up on camp gear with 25% off at Huckberry

It's camping season, so now's a good time as ever to make sure you've got everything you need. Today might be the best day to do it: we've just come across a big in-season sale at online outdoor retailer Huckberry, which ends at midnight…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Dell G5 15
Deals

Dell drops big discounts on Inspiron 7000 and G5 gaming laptops for grads

Dell has been dropping deals on laptops all summer, and now in time for graduation day, you can score a Dell Inspiron 7000 15 laptop or a G5 15 gaming laptop at deeply discounted prices of just $830 and $900, respectively.
Posted By William Hank
arlo 4 camera kit amazon deal wireless home security system
Deals

Arlo 4-Camera Wireless Home Security System gets a hefty price cut on Amazon

With its no-nonsense operation, amazing battery life, and quick installation, the Arlo 4-Camera Wireless Security System hits all the right marks in home security. Get yours now on Amazon for a discounted price of $279.
Posted By Erica Katherina