Share

Looking to buy a new MacBook Air but don’t want to pay the original retail price? Many online retailers like Amazon provide online shoppers the opportunity to save a couple hundred dollars on the latest laptops and Apple products by offering certified refurbished products at a major discount. Currently, Amazon Renewed is running a great deal on Apple’s renewed MacBook Air MJVM2LL/A for $466, cheaper than Walmart’s price of $549. This is a great deal for grads in the upcoming year and with Prime Day 2019 in the horizon, be sure to keep an eye out on our Amazon Apple deals page for more great discounts.

While some online shoppers may be skeptical about buying Apple products that are refurbished or renewed, Amazon Renewed guarantees all of their products have been qualified by suppliers to make sure they look brand new, and act that way, when they come out of the box. The supplier also offers a 90-day minimum warranty, so if it doesn’t work out, you are eligible for replacement or refund by Amazon Renewed, which is a nice added bonus.

In terms of looks, the laptop sports an 11.6-inch display with an LCD resolution of 1,366 x 768, and has a lightweight design, making it easy to bring with you while traveling. It’s also packed with 128GB of storage, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 4GB of RAM. And just like the rest of the MacBook lineup available on the market, the MacBook Air comes with the OS X operating system pre-installed. There’s also the typical full-sized keyboard, in addition to a multi-touch trackpad supporting scrolling, swiping, and other types of movement.

It has a 720p webcam that offers the ability to FaceTime with friends and family members, along with stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can plug in your headphones and listen to music when working away on different projects. The additional microphones help Siri recognize your voice. The battery life doesn’t last as long as its competitors but it will still be sufficient for most users. With the MacBook Air, the battery can last for up to 12 hours of web browsing and 13 hours of iTunes Movie playback.

Overall, Apple’s MacBook Air MJVM2LL/A is a great fit for those who are looking to splurge a little on a new MacBook Air, whether it’s for going to school or work. For full specs on the the MacBook (2015) vs MacBook Air (2015) so you can get the full review. There are a limited number of MacBook Air’s left for the MJVM2LL/A model, so be sure to act quick, and don’t miss out on this deal.

Looking for more great stuff? Find laptop deals, Macbook Air and Macbook Pro deals, and more on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT