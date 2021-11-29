Smart home products are some of the most in-demand items this holiday season, which is many retailers have slashed prices as part of their Cyber Monday smart home deals on the most popular products. The best Cyber Monday deals include products from top smart home brands like Amazon Echo, Ring, and more. Keep reading to learn how these devices can turn your house into a fully-fledged smart home.

Echo Dot — $20, was $40

Why Buy:

Surprisingly great sound quality

Great microphone sensitivity

Compact, slick design

Great introduction to smart homes

This Echo Dot Cyber Monday deal is the easiest and most affordable way to add smart functionality to any room. In fact, in our Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) review, we called it “the best compact smart speaker on the market by a wide margin.” This small speaker can be placed just about anywhere with a power source, and you’ll be able to give Alexa commands. You can control other smart devices inside your home that are connected to your Alexa systems, such as lights, doors, thermostats, or security devices. It has impressive microphone sensitivity, so you can give it voice commands even in a fairly noisy room. On top of that, the audio quality is surprisingly full-sounding, with a loud output and balanced sound profile. Whether you’re just starting to build out your home’s smart functionality, or there’s one last room that’s a smart blind spot, you can’t go wrong with a handy Echo Dot.

Blink Mini (2-pack) — $40, was $65

Why Buy:

Fantastic value-for-money

Streamlined set-up process

Compatible with Amazon Alexa

Automated motion detection alerts

The Blink Mini is one of the most highly rated and popular compact indoor security cameras for many reasons. At the top of that list is its incredible ease of use. Getting the Blink Mini set-up is as simple as plugging it in, connecting it to your home Wi-Fi network, and pairing it to the Blink Mini app on your phone. Instantly, you’ll be able to view everything happening on the cameras from your phone in 1080p resolution. You can also set up motion detection alerts, so you’ll get a notification whenever the camera detects motion. You can also configure different motion detection zones. There’s also two-way audio, so you can quickly use the Blink Mini cameras to talk to family members in another room. There’s also an optional Blink subscription plan that you can get if you want unlimited cloud storage and a log of various events from the camera.

Echo Show 5 — $45, was $85

Why Buy:

Incredibly versatile display

Compact form factor

Easy video calls with 2MP camera

Helps you manage other smart home devices

When you first see the Amazon Echo 5, your first thought might be to use it as a smart alarm clock. However, while it still makes for an outstanding addition to your nightstand, in our Echo 5 review, we called it “so much more than an alarm clock.” No matter what your set-up is right now, this device is one of the most valuable devices you’re ever going to add to your smart home system. This versatile gadget is equipped with a powerful speaker, integrated HD camera, and a 5.5-inch display. The display lets you do tons of things, such as configuring other devices in your home, launching music or podcasts, or starting video calls. You can also integrate it with home security systems such as Blink or Ring to view what’s happening on one of your cameras and communicate with visitors outside the door. There are also enhanced privacy controls, with a physical shutter that lets you close the camera at any time.

Ring Video Doorbell — $80, was $100

Why Buy:

1080p HD camera with infrared night vision

Audio announcements with Amazon Alexa

Two-way talk with your smartphone

Customizable motion zone settings

We recently placed the Ring Video Doorbell at the top of our list of the best video doorbells for 2021, in large part because it offers an excellent array of features at a very affordable price point. It’s equipped with a 1080p-resolution camera with excellent night visibility, so you can view what’s happening outside your door at any time of the day. There’s also two-way talk with noise cancellation, so you can easily communicate with visitors through your phone or with an Amazon Alexa-enabled smart device. Alongside its real-time notifications, it has adjustable motion zones that help you track motion in specific areas while lessening notifications. You can even configure custom audio announcements that come out of your smart speakers when someone presses your doorbell or triggers the motion sensors. It’s an excellent all-around video doorbell that’s the easiest way to add some smart functionality to your doorstep.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro — $200, was $250

Why Buy:

Art mode for beautiful showcases

100% color volume with QLED panel

Slim-fit wall mount and adjustable stand

Adaptive sound technology

One of the most effective ways to keep your home more secure is by adding an outdoor security camera like the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. This rugged, powerful outdoor camera is an excellent way to have a view of everything happening outside. In our Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro review, we called it a device that’s “customizable without being overly complicated” because of its straightforward installation process, powerful camera, and easy integration with your existing smart home system. Its two LED lights illuminate every angle outside, giving you a bird’s eye view angle of every inch of your property. There’s two-way audio communication so you can talk to people outside your house. There’s even a 3D motion detection system with customizable zones that lets you know exactly when and where someone steps into the captured area. For a limited time, you’ll even get a free Amazon Echo Show 5 when you get one of these outdoor cameras.

