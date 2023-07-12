 Skip to main content
Ring Floodlight Cam is 40% off, and you should totally consider it

If you’re looking for the best floodlight cameras for added security, the Ring Floodlight Cam is a great option, especially if you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem and can connect your other Amazon devices with the floodlight. If you want to grab one, there’s a great Prime Day deal from Amazon that discounts it to $120 from $200, which is pretty substantial and is a great opportunity to grab two or more if you need to cover your whole house.

Why you should buy the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wires Plus is pretty easy to install if you know how to install a light fixture, and it won’t take long, assuming you’re replacing an existing one. Interestingly enough, the back plate has foam to protect from water intrusion or other elements you’d deal with outside, which is a nice addition and helps avoid having to caulk it yourself. In terms of placement, both lights and Ring Camera can be rotated freely, and you can even place the Ring Camera above rather than below, as is usual. Either way, you’re dealing with two 2,000-lumen floodlights, which are pretty intense and should let you see relatively far away at night and are much more powerful than the spotlight version, as you can see in our breakdown between the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro vs. Ring Floodlight Pro.

As for the video quality, the Ring Cam can do a very smooth and great-looking 1080p, which is certainly helped by its HDR capability. It also has a 140-degree horizontal field of view and an 80-degree vertical field of view, which is respectable, and more than enough to see things coming and going around your property. There’s also an interesting 3D motion detection feature that tells how far away things are from it and can display it on a birds-eye view map as little dots. It’s not a necessary feature, but it’s a nice way to know what’s going on around your property at a moment’s notice. There’s also some surprisingly excellent two-way audio that includes noise cancellation, and if you want to scare people or animals away, there’s a 110-decibel alarm you can use as well.

All in all, the Ring Flooghtligh Cam Wired Plus is easily one of the best smart outdoor floodlights you’ll find on the market, and with such a substantial discount bringing it down to $120, it’s well worth grabbing, especially if you need more than one. That said, if you’d prefer to go with Amazon’s more traditional Ring offerings, there are some great Prime Day Ring Video Doorbell deals to take advantage of.

These are the very best Prime Day soundbar deals we’ve found
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals

Prime Day deals have taken center stage, and we feel some savings for your home theater should as well. Whether you’ve been scouring the best Prime Day TV deals or already have a way to watch your favorite movies, sports, and streaming content, the experience isn’t quite complete without a good soundbar. All of the best soundbars add a deeper dimension to your home theater experience, and today you can save big on a lot of options that may be right for your setup. We’ve tracked down the best soundbar deals you can find this Prime Day, so read onward for more details.
Our favorite Prime Day soundbar deal
Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar — $300, was $330

The Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar is one of the most versatile soundbars you’ll find. It sits at a price point that makes it affordable to just about anyone, yet it provides an audio experience that’s almost certain to be an upgrade for most TV viewers. It’s able to produce immersive, cinematic 3D surround sound that’s powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, two premium audio technologies your TV alone likely won’t have. This soundbar has potential to be an audio upgrade even for the best TVs.

All the best gaming PC Prime Day deals you can shop today
Digital Trends Best Prime Tablet Deals

If you don't know how to build a PC from scratch, then going for a pre-built one from one of the big manufacturers is a relatively safe bet. Luckily, we're seeing several deals this Prime Day across several retailers, not just Amazon, so you have lots of options to pick from.
Our Favorite Prime Day Gaming PC Deal

While there are a lot of great Prime Day PC deals to take advantage of; this may very well be one of our favorites. That's not necessarily because the specs are amazing, but because the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $399 gives it surprisingly good value. Under the hood, you'll find an AMD RX6400 graphics card, which is roughly equivalent to a GTX 1650 Super, admittedly not one of the best GPUs and was originally intended for laptops, but it will still let you do some indie and casual gaming. It might also let you play some of the more popular free-to-play games optimized for low-end machines, such as League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

We love Amazon’s new Fire Max 11 tablet, and it’s 35% off right now
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet laying on a desk.

If you're looking for a new tablet in this year's Prime Day deals but you haven't found one that speaks to you yet, you may want to consider going for the Amazon Fire Max 11. From the 64GB, ad-supported version's original price of $230, you can get it for just $150 after a 35% discount from Amazon, which will let you pocket $80 in savings. With the shopping event wrapping up soon, we're not sure if this offer will remain available, so to make sure that you get this tablet for much cheaper than usual, you're going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet
The Amazon Fire Max 11, which was just rolled out two months ago, is certainly looking like it will eventually take the place of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus in our roundup of the best Android tablets as the top choice for Amazon fans. It begins with the device's 11-inch screen with 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, which offers natural colors and strong blacks to make watching streaming content very enjoyable. The Amazon Fire Max 11 promises a battery life of up to 14 hours to keep you company during long commutes, and while its 64GB storage is limiting, you can get up to 1TB of extra space with a microSD card.

