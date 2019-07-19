Share

Prime Day might be over, but there are still some great laptop deals to be had on Amazon. In fact, the online retailer is selling a 13-inch MacBook Air at a steep discount.

The discount slashes nearly $300 off of the price of the MacBook Air, bringing it down from $1,399 to $1,100. And as its name suggests, the MacBook Air is lightweight, weighing 2.75 pounds. But don’t let its portable package fool you. You still get a lot of great features in this small package. This particular deal gets you a MacBook Air with a 13-inch Retina display, 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, a dual-core eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The Retina display on this MacBook Air features support for 4 million pixels and a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. The two Thunderbolt 3 ports allow for charging, connecting to your mobile devices, connecting to other storage devices, and connecting to external displays.

But fast processors and storage capacities aren’t the only things you should be thinking about. Security and privacy are also important considerations when it comes to buying a new laptop. And Apple may very well have you covered there, too. This MacBook Air also comes with Touch ID and the Apple T2 Security Chip. Touch ID not only allows you to unlock your MacBook with just your fingerprint but also your system settings and even locked documents. The Apple T2 Security Chip comes with on-the-fly data encryption. And according to Apple, the T2 Security Chip also comes with Apple’s flagship voice assistant Siri, allowing you to do things like search for documents or open apps on your MacBook Air with just a few simple voice commands.

Other features to expect include: 8GB of RAM, stereo speakers, a high-definition FaceTime camera, three microphones, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

It’s also worth noting that this deal is only for a specific configuration of this MacBook Air: You’ll only get the discount if you purchase a MacBook Air that features both a 256GB SSD and a gold-colored exterior. It’s also unclear when this promotion will end, as an end date has not been posted on this deal’s product listing page.

