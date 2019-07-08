Share

With Amazon Prime Day 2019 coming soon, many shoppers may assume the best deals are for smart home devices, Instant Pots, and robot vacuums. But Amazon also discounts Prime Day prices on Amazon services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, AmazonFresh, and more.

In the run-up to Prime Day, which lasts 48 hours this year on July 15 and July 16, Amazon has been releasing pre-Prime Day deals to build shopper excitement and to keep other retailers on their toes. We’ve been tracking the deals as Amazon releases them and making predictions about pricing for popular products. We have found early discounts on Amazon Services, listed below. We also list additional services deals we expect but have not yet been able to verify.

Verified Amazon services

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the most popular services. Subscribers have unlimited access to virtually any song, on demand, and without bothersome advertising. You can listen online or offline and manage your access hands-free with Alexa. The regular subscription price is $8 a month, but from now until midnight July 16, PT, you can subscribe for four months for $1. After the four months, unless you cancel, you will be billed $8 each month until you cancel your subscription.

Kindle Unlimited

Amazon is offering Prime members a free three-month trial subscription to KindleUnlimited. With this subscription, you have unlimited access to more than 1 million Kindle titles, current magazines, and thousands of Audible audiobooks. With the Kindle app, you can read or listen on any device at any time. After the three-month trial, you will be billed $10 each month unless you cancel ahead of time. There is no contract, and you can cancel any time. This trial subscription deal expires on July 31.

Prime Book Box

If you love books and stories and want to instill that love in your child or children, a subscription to Prime Book Box sends hand-picked for your child’s age group. You can sign up for Prime Book Box every one, two, or three months. The box for babies contains four board books. The boxes for ages 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12 each contain two hardcover books. Each month or shipment period, before the box is shipped, parents can preview and choose from a list of selected books or just be surprised by the Amazon book editor choices. The Prime Book Box subscription normally costs $20 for each box, but with the Prime Day subscription deal the first box costs $14. So far we have not seen an expiration date for this deal.

Prime Membership

Prime Day deals are limited to Amazon Prime members, but if you’re not a member you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of Prime Day deals and enjoy all Prime Member benefits.

AmazonFresh

AmazonFresh is Amazon’s discount grocery shopping home delivery service available in select areas. In addition to AmazonFresh regular savings of up to 40%, now through July 16, new AmazonFresh shoppers will save an additional $15 off their initial order of $35 or more with the promo code FRESH15.

FreeTime Unlimited

FreeTime Unlimited is Amazon’s subscription service for kids that gives them unlimited access to age-appropriate books, movies, TV shows, music and playlists, radio stations, educational apps, Audible books, and games. The subscription content is accessed on compatible Fire, Android, iOS, and Kindle devices. From now until July 31 a three-month pre-paid plan is just $3, discounted 90% from the usual $30 price. While supplies last subscribers will also receive a free set of kids headphones.

Audible

Members of Audible, Amazon’s audiobook service, get one audiobook and two Audible Original content records each month. Members can exchange books they don’t like and if they cancel they can keep the books acquired while their membership was active. Ordinarily $15 per month, for Audible Prime Month you can get a three-month trial for just $5 per month, a $30 savings. This deal ends July 31.

Audible Escape

Audible Escape subscribers get unlimited listening to love stories. Usually $13 per month, from now until July 31 a you can listen to love stories for $3 a month for three months, after which the subscription continues at the usual $13 price unless or until you cancel.

Amazon Music and Echo

During Prime Day 2019, July 15 and 16, customers who buy an Amazon Echo device will receive six months free of Amazon Music.

Amazon Home Services: TV Wall Mounting

Prime Day customers who buy select TVs will be eligible for a $20 discount on Amazon Home Services TV Wall Mounting.

Unverified Amazon Services deals

We have not verified the following Amazon Services deals, although we expect they will be available on or before Prime Day, July 15.

Prime Video

We have heard that for an as-yet undefined period, Amazon will be discounting Prime Video movie rentals by 50%.

Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime is included free with Amazon Prime membership. During Amazon Prime Day we expect you will be able to unlock exclusive Legend and weapon skins for Apex Legends and content from multiple EA Sports titles for no charge.

Amazon Shopping app

You can shop for millions of products with the Amazon App. When you download the app on your iOS or Android mobile device and register with your email address and phone number for SMS text verification, we have heard that during Prime Day you will receive up to $25 in Amazon credits the first time you use the app.

