Amazon slashes $320 off Apple MacBook Air for today only for Black Friday

Attention Apple enthusiasts: Amazon has a deal you don’t want to ignore. While Black Friday 2019 may technically be days away, some of the must-have deals have already been popping up everywhere — like this Apple MacBook Air for only $679. This is an Amazon Deal of the Day so if you’re in the market for a new laptop for school or home, now’s your chance to save over $300 on this reliable fan-favorite lightweight computer.

This 13-inch model is equipped with 8GB RAM memory and 128GB storage. It’s the previous model MacBook Air (the latest model is also discounted by $100 at Amazon for $999 making this still-recent configuration a tremendous deal at over 30% off.

Not sure if this is the right MacBook deal for you? We’re compiling and updating all the best Black Friday MacBook deals from various retail sites. If you’re considering different brand computers, here are the best Black Friday laptop deals, as well. For the loyalists, here are the best Black Friday deals on Apple products.

More about the Apple MacBook Air

With the ability to perform most everyday tasks, this model is the most well-balanced of all the Macs — especially for the price since MacBook Pros can cost double. Average buyers will find good reasons to choose this model over those offered by competitors.

This previous model Apple MacBook Air has a 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. With the Turbo Boost feature, speed can even reach up to 2.9GHz. That is decent processing power for an entry-level Mac. It was good enough to handle watching videos, word processing, web browsing, and even working in Photoshop when we tested it. Bottom line: This is a great option for day-to-day needs, though we noticed some slowdowns when we had lots of tabs open while multitasking with different media apps.

While there are more powerful alternatives in the market today, the MacBook Air is still worth the investment. Not sure if you need a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro? This comparison post will help you get to the bottom of those questions.

While you may want to hold out until Black Friday to purchase a new laptop, just remember that this deal is around just for today. Saving over $300 on a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air doesn’t come around every day.

