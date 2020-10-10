Early Prime Day Deal: Save $110 on the HP Pavilion 16 Gaming Laptop

The Prime Day deals have really begun to heat up. For example, Prime Day gaming laptop deals are continuing to roll in as the October 13-14 event approaches — including a $110 price drop on the HP Pavilion 16 gaming laptop. In an early Prime Day deal, the $909 laptop has now been marked down to $799 on Amazon. Because the price has been reduced well before the actual Black Friday event, it’s highly unlikely that this product will be discounted any more than it already has, so it’s imperative to act now.

The HP Pavilion 16 gaming laptop is widely considered one of its kind on the market. Its sleek 4.78 pound design, large 16-inch diagonal display in a 15-inch footprint screen, and powerful 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10300H processor are tailor-made for gamers looking for a less clunky but still high-speed and even-higher-quality laptop. The product’s 80% screen-to-body ratio and up to 10 hours and 30 minutes of battery life on mixed usage computing say it all: This is a laptop explicitly designed by gamers, for gamers.

The HP Pavilion 16 gaming laptop boots up in seconds and boasts a higher bandwidth, speed, and efficiency with an 8 GB SDRAM. With an Wi-Fi 5 WLAN adapter and Bluetooth 5, the connections will surely prove to be rock-solid. Not to mention the array of ports available on this model, including multiple USB ports, Ethernet, and AC smart pin. The enhanced heat pipe design also stabilizes any high-powered processing with an advanced cooling environment designed to not interrupt gamers at play. On top of all this, the laptop is even Energy Star certified, so you can trust that your environmental impact will remain low with the HP Pavilion 16 gaming laptop.

As an early Prime Day deal, this high-tech and highly sought-after laptop is a true steal at just $799. But you have to remember to act fast — and before the end of the day on Oct. 14 — otherwise you’ll find that you missed the rare chance to save $110 on one of the best gaming laptops on the market today. The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 Laptop may eventually be marked down again, but not nearly at such an amazing price.

