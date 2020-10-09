Amazon slashes price of AirPods Pro before Prime Day 2020

As October 13 and 14 rapidly approach, the early Prime Day deals just keep rolling in. Among the many Prime Day AirPods deals, Amazon has significantly discounted the Apple AirPods Pro by $30. The usual $249 price tag now reads $219 in honor of Amazon’s annual markdown event. The Apple AirPods Pro are largely considered one of the best — if not the best — wireless earbuds on the market, so this is one deal that you won’t want to let slip away. But remember: This is an early Prime Day deal, which means that it’s highly unlikely for Amazon to make these headphones available for any cheaper than they are now. You’ll definitely want to pull the “checkout” trigger before it’s too late.

Although considered more high-tech than the original AirPods model — they are advertised as “pro” after all — the Apple AirPods Pro are still remarkably portable and user-friendly. The wireless charging case can hold over 24 hours of listening time at full battery, so you never have to worry about them losing steam on a busy day. Plus, the case’s sleek, lightweight, and durable design make the earbuds easy to slip into bags and pockets without causing too much concern over any possible damage.

The earbuds themselves are definitely a step up from the basic AirPods. They come equipped with three customizable silicone tips to fit your ear size perfectly and are even — hold for applause — sweat- and water-resistant. Not to mention their best feature: Noise cancellation that can be switched on and off depending on your preference. As with the traditional AirPods, the Pro’s setup and linking to your Apple devices are markedly fast and simple, with little to no fuss, and easily connect you to Siri.

Although they share many of the same great qualities as their parent model, the Apple AirPods Pro are undoubtedly superior without crossing into uber-high-tech territory — which is why you should act on this early Prime Day deal as soon as possible. Any markdown on a product this excellent is noteworthy, but a $30 discount that lands the price tag of one of the best wireless earbuds on the market at $219 is especially worthwhile.

