It’s only natural that Amazon’s own devices will be on sale among this year’s Prime Day deals, and if you’re in the market for a good tablet (and find iPads a little too pricey for your taste), then you don’t want to overlook the Amazon Fire lineup. It took a while for the Fire tablets to hit their stride, but these devices have come a long way in recent years and today offer a lot of bang for the buck if you’re not in the mood to shell out hundreds for something like an Apple iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab.

There are four models currently available in the Amazon Fire tablet stable and all of them are on sale for Prime Day. If you have Amazon Prime and you’re looking for a budget-friendly tablet that is perfect for letting you get the most out of your Prime membership, read on. We’ve rounded up all the Amazon Fire Prime Day tablet deals in one place just for you.

Amazon Fire 7 — $40, was $50

The 7-inch Fire 7 is Amazon’s basic tablet offering, and even at its usual price, it’s one of the cheapest name-brand tablets you’re going to find anywhere. Make no mistake: This is a cheap tablet and it doesn’t pretend to be anything but. Nonetheless, if all you need is a no-frills device for browsing, reading e-books, and other simple tasks, the Fire 7 gets the job done at an unbeatable price. It does share the same built-in Alexa functionality as the other Fire tablets, giving you some extra convenience, and it’s a fine way to enjoy all the benefits of your Prime membership on the go (and on the cheap).

The Fire 7 is available with 16GB or 32GB of storage and with or without built-in advertisements (you’ll pay more for the ad-free model, of course). The cheapest of these four configurations is on sale for a super-affordable $TK for Prime Day, saving you $TK.

Amazon Fire HD 8 — $55, was $90

Moving up in size and display quality brings us to the Amazon Fire HD 8, which sports a larger 8-inch touchscreen that also boasts a higher 800p resolution (in contrast to the Fire 7’s standard definition 600p screen). Other upgrades include 2GB of RAM (twice that of the Fire 7), a USB-C connector instead of Micro USB, and a faster processor. It’s still pretty basic, but the Fire HD 8 a nice pick if you want something a bit less bare-bones than the Fire 7 that still rings in at less than $100.

The Fire HD 8 offers either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and, like all Fire tablets, is available in an ad-supported or ad-free version. Prime Day deals knock this 8-inch Fire device down to as low $TK after a $TK discount.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus — $75, was $110

Amazon most recently introduced the Fire HD 8 Plus as an alternative pick over the standard Fire HD 8 and one that bridges the gap between the HD 8 and HD 10. Although at first glance the HD 8 and HD 8 Plus look identical, the Plus model has a few upgrades under the hood including a faster wired charging apparatus and 3GB of RAM instead of 2GB. Another notable addition to the HD Plus is wireless charging capabilities with a compatible dock, although you’ll naturally have to buy the dock separately or in a bundle.

Beyond that, the HD 8 Plus is much the same as its non-Plus sibling, right down to its 32GB and 64GB storage options. For Prime Day, you can grab the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet on sale for $TK and save $TK.

Amazon Fire HD 10 — $80, was $150

The Fire HD 10 is the cream of the Amazon tablet crop, featuring a vibrant 10.1-inch 1200p touch display for those who want something with a little more tablet-like functionality than the smaller e-reader-sized Fire 7 and Fire HD 8. The Fire HD 10 also packs an octa-core CPU, the fastest in the Fire lineup, which delivers better performance for daily tasks like watching videos and playing mobile games on Fire OS. It still only offers 32GB or 64GB of storage, however — the same as the Fire HD 8 — but you can expand that by up to 512GB via the microSD card slot.

Although the Fire HD 10 is the most expensive tablet Amazon makes, we still feel that it’s the best value owed to its larger Full HD display and superior hardware performance. That’s also why it’s arguably the best of the Prime Day Fire tablet deals (and the one we recommend you buy, frankly) after a $TK price cut knocks it down to as low as $TK.

