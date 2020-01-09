Robotic vacuum cleaners have life-changing potential in their ability to take over the necessary but time-consuming task of keeping your floors clean. Eufy’s BoostIQ Robovacs are among the most popular robot vacuums due to their suction power, durability, and ease of use. Amazon slashed the prices of two Eufy BoostIQ RoboVacs in a 24-hour sale that ends at midnight tonight, Pacific Time, January 9, 2020.



We monitor prices and special deals on the top robotic vacuum cleaners. Eufy RoboVacs are among the most popular brands, with extremely high customer ratings and thousands of positive reviews on Amazon. Whether you’re buying your first robot vacuum cleaner, upgrading from an older model, buying an additional unit for a second home, or looking for a sure-to-be-appreciated gift, these two deals can help you save up to $121.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner — $81 off



The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S proves that you don’t need to pay big bucks to get a robot vacuum cleaner that can handle your hard floors and carpeting. The 11S — “S” for “slim” — is only 2.85-inches high, so it rolls easily under furniture and beds to clean those hard-to-reach areas. The 11S has a higher than average 1300Pa suction power but still operates quietly.

Eufy’s BoostIQ tech automatically increases suction power when the vac detects harder-than-normal clean areas, and the robotic household helper can run for up to minutes before automatically returning to its docking station battery charger.

Normally priced at $230, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S robot vacuum cleaner is just $149 during this 24-hour Daily Deal. If you want a great deal on an impressive entry-level robot vacuum cleaner, take advantage of this awesome price before this deal expires at midnight.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner — $121 off



The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C robot vacuum cleaner connects to Wi-Fi so you can control it with the EufyHome app or with voice commands using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The 30C has the same low 2.85-inch below-furniture height as the 11S model above but adds a more powerful 1,500 Pa suction motor.

Eufy’s RoboVac 30C works with included boundary strips so you can restrict specific areas like dog dishes so the robot won’t tip them over. Just unroll and place the boundary strips as needed for permanent or as-needed cleaning area control.



Usually $300, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C robot vacuum cleaner is just $179 during this one-day sale. If you’re looking for an upgraded robotic vacuum at an entry level price, jump on this deal before the clock runs out at midnight.

