Amazon slashes prices on most Dyson cordless stick vacuums

Dyson’s highly-rated V-series cordless stick vacuum cleaners are benchmarks for other brands due to the vacs’ suction power, versatility, accessories, and clean-and-easy dustbin emptying. Amazon slashed prices for most Dyson cordless stick vacuums, from the V7 Motorhead model to the latest generation V11 Animal.

Dyson engineers boost the power and features with each cordless vacuum generation, but the company continues to manufacture most previous models to sell at lower prices. Each V-series generation has two or three variations that can vary in the type of cleaning head, included accessories, and dustbin size. You can still find Dyson V6 models sold by third parties, but Dyson currently sells the V7, V8, V10, and V11 series. Model names within each generation vary a bit. In general, the Motorhead is the base version, the Animal is the midrange model, and the Absolute is the most fully equipped vacuum of its generation.

We’ve found the best deals on Dyson cordless stick vacuums from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying your first Dyson cordless vacuum or want t upgrade to a newer model, these six vacuum deals can help you save up to $202.

Dyson V11 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner — $60 off



The latest generation Dyson V11 Animal cordless vacuum’s digital motor has 40% more suction power than Dyson’s V8 models and can run for up to 60 minutes before recharging thanks to a new battery that is 20% more powerful than the V1o’s battery. Whole machine filtration preserves air quality by capturing 99.97% of microscopic dust particles, and the V11’s cleaning head adapts automatically to varying floor surfaces. You can monitor cleaning modes, see blockages, and view maintenance alerts on the V11’s LED screen.

Normally priced at $600, the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is discounted to $540 during this sale. If you want the greatest suction power that comes with Dyson’s most recent generation, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of a significant discount.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute lightweight cordless stick vacuum cleaner — $202 off



The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is the top model of the previous generation. This version’s two cleaning heads include a torque drive head better for carpeting and a motor-driven soft roller that’s better for hard floor surfaces. Maximum battery life ranges from 40 to 60 minutes, depending on which head you use — motorized cleaning accessories use more power. In addition to the two heads, the V10 also has three power modes so you can balance suction power and battery life. The V10 Absolute model includes a combination tool, a crevice tool, a mini soft dusting brush, and a mini motorized tool for tight spaces.

Usually $700, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is just $498 for this sale, the greatest savings of these deals. If you’re looking for a powerful cordless vac with all the accessories and power cleaning head options, this is a chance to buy a game-changing model at an attractive price.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead lightweight cordless stick vacuum cleaner — $102 off



The Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead lightweight cordless stick vacuum cleaner is the base model for the V10 generation. The Motorhead version doesn’t have the second soft-roller head included with the V10 Absolute above, nor does it include the mini-motorized tool or mini soft dusting brush. If you don’t need those extras, the V10 Motorhead uses the same strong Cyclone motor with three power settings paired with a direct-drive cleaning head.

Regularly priced $500, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead is just $398 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a powerful cordless vac but don’t need all the tools and cleaning heads, this model cuts the price by an additional $100 from the V10 Absolute’s deal price.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum cleaner — $103 off



The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless is the top-of-the-line model for its generation, with a second cleaner head for larger debris. The V8 Absolute runs up to 40 minutes per charge and, like the other models, transforms quickly to a handheld vac.

Ordinarily $500, the Dyson V8 Absolute is just $398 for this sale. If you need a full set of cleaning accessories, this is an excellent opportunity to buy the V8 Absolute at a compelling price.

Dyson V7 Animal cordless stick vacuum cleaner — $110 off



The Dyson V7 Animal runs up to 30 minutes per battery charge using a non-motorized cleaning head. In Max mode, the battery lasts just six minutes, but you preserve power by only using Max mode for the most deep-seated ground-in dirt and debris. The V7 has 75% more cleaning power than the earlier V6 model. This model has a washable HEPA air filter.

Normally priced at $400, the Dyson V7 Animal is just $290 during this sale. If you want a strong cordless vac with a full set of accesories, the V7 Animal is a great choice at an excellent price.

Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum Cleaner — $122 off



The Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum cleaner is the most basic model among the Dyson deals, but it includes a digital motor to provide power for both carpeting and hard floors with two power modes. The Motorhead model does not include a HEPA air filter or a mini-motorized head or soft brush.

Instead of the usual $400 price, Amazon cut the Dyson V7 Motorhead to just $277 during this sale. If you want the power and versatility of a Dyson cordless vac at a great price, this is the least costly model.

