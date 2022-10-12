 Skip to main content
Prime Day: Make any appliance smart with this $13 accessory

Jesse Hollington
By

If you’ve been looking to make even more of your home appliances work with Amazon’s Alexa, then you’ll want to check out this great Amazon Smart Plug Prime Day deal in the Prime Early Access Sale. For a limited time, you can grab the Amazon Smart Plug for only $13 — — and turn anything from a floor lamp to a coffee pot into a smart home accessory.

Why you should buy the Amazon Smart Plug

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug 03.

The Amazon Smart Plug works like nearly any other smart plug, sitting between a wall outlet and whatever appliance you want to automate and control remotely. It’s a cinch to set up using an Alexa-capable device, such as an Echo smart speaker or the Alexa app on your smartphone, and it’s also a great way to dip your toes into building a smart home.

There are as many uses for a smart plug as there are types of appliances to plug into it. Hook it up to your manual coffee maker to start your morning brew on schedule, or connect floor lamps to ensure your home is well-lit at sundown and save energy when you walk out the door. It’s also a great way to give you some peace of mind if you or other family members often forget to turn off or unplug appliances like irons or grills.

Best of all, with the Amazon Smart Plug on sale for only $13 in this year’s Prime Day deals, it’s easier than ever to buy a whole bunch to smarten up your entire home. Be sure to hurry up, though, as the Prime Early Access sale is nearly over, so this deal won’t last long.

