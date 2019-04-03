Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops price on smart power strips for Alexa and Google Home

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon has dropped prices on smart power strips that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip by TP-Link, is an Amazon Deal of the Day, so it’s best to act fast.

Smart power strips are more convenient and less expensive than using multiple smart plugs in locations such as kitchens, dens, and home offices, where you want to configure several devices to control by voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. The power strips below also have multiple USB ports for charging mobile devices, saving even more space and clutter.

We’ve found the best discounts on smart power strips from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re setting up a smart home or want to reduce the number of plugs and adapters in a congested area, these five deals can help you save up to $25.

Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip by TP-Link — $25 off

amazon smart power strip deals kasa wifi by tp link 02

An Amazon Deal of the Day, the Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip by TP-Link has six smart outlets and three USB charging ports. The Kasa strip is ETL-certified for surge protection and compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana voice commands. You can also use the Kasa Smart App to monitor energy consumption for each device plugged into the strip and selectively turn off the energy hogs when you’re not using them. The app also enables outlet scheduling for applications such as holiday lights or daily household routines.

Normally priced at $80, the Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip is just $55 during this Deal of the Day sale.

Teckin Smart Power Strip WiFi Plug Multiple Outlet Surge Protector — $7 off

amazon smart power strip deals teckin wifi plug multiple outlet surge protector 02
Teckin’s Smart Power Strip Wi-Fi Plug Multiple Outlet Surge Protector has four independently controlled smart outlets and four USB charging ports. The Google Home- and Amazon Alexa-compatible power outlets connect directly to your home Wi-Fi network for configuration with the digital voice assistants. Constructed of an ABS flame-retardant polymer, the Teckin strip has automatic overload protection with a push-to-reset circuit breaker. This power strip is If This Then That (IFTTT) compatible and also works with Teckin’s Smart Life App for scheduling and energy monitoring.

Usually $35, the Teckin Smart Power Strip WiFi Plug Multiple Outlet Surge Protector is just $28 with this sale.

APC Smart Plug Surge Protector Power Strip — $10 off with coupon

amazon smart power strip deals apc plug surge protector strip2
APC is best known for its backup power supplies and surge protectors, and it packs 2160 joules of surge protection into its power strip. The APC Smart Plug Surge Protector Power Strip has six power outlets, three of which are Amazon Alexa compatible. Two of the four USB ports can also be configured to respond to Alexa voice commands. The APC Home App enables remote access to the smart plugs and ports from your smartphone.

Regularly priced $58, the APC Smart Plug Surge Protector Power Strip is just $48 during this sale when you use a $10 coupon available via a checkbox in the Amazon listing.

Lefun Smart Power Strip WiFi Surge Protector — $7 off with coupon

amazon smart power strip deals lefun wifi surge protector
The Lefun Smart Power Strip WiFi Surge Protector is another deal accessible by checking a coupon box in the Amazon listing. Lefun’s power strip has built-in surge protection for the four independently controlled smart plugs. The Lefun smart strip power outlets are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT configurations.

Ordinarily $33, the Lefun Smart Power Strip WiFi Surge Protector is just $26 during this sale with a $7 coupon.

Anker PowerPort Power Strip — $4 off

amazon smart power strip deals anker powerport
The Anker PowerPort Power Strip is the exception in this group because none of its 12 power outlets are Alexa or Google Home compatible. However, the Anker’s high-speed charging USB ports are compatible with the latest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets and can save up to an hour of charging time compared to the chargers that come standard with those devices. This power strip also has 4,000 joules of surge protection.

The Anker PowerPort Power Strip is $35 during this sale, a savings of $4. You can use this power strip to replace two conventional six-outlet strips and gain three high-speed USB charging ports.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 6 best blackout curtains to banish excess sunlight and preserve heat
Up Next

Apex Legends version 1.1 bug resets player accounts to level 1
best wireless routers tp link ac
Computing

Save 44 percent on the powerful TP-Link AC5400 router on Amazon

If you're seeking a deal on a router that can help you get the most out of your internet speeds, look no further. Amazon is running an offer where you can grab the TP-Link AC5400 wireless router for $168 off its usual price
Posted By Arif Bacchus
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart home speaker is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
amazon nest and ecobee smart thermostat deals t3007es learning 03 1000x663
Deals

Amazon slices prices on Nest and Ecobee smart thermostats for Alexa, Google Home

Amazon has sliced the prices of Nest and Ecobee smart thermostats that work with Alexa, Google Home, and other platforms. Nest and Ecobee are best-selling brands that learn based on owner behavior and support remote temperature sensors.
Posted By Bruce Brown
wireless chargers under 20 choetech charger
Deals

Amazon chops prices on several wireless chargers to under $20

Plopping your phone on a wireless charger makes it so that you don't have to fumble with outlets and cables. Right now, Amazon is offering select discounts on wireless chargers for just under $20.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Product stock photo of WD My Passport SSD
Computing

Grab a new generation WD My Passport 1TB SSD for $170 on Amazon

You can get a new generation Western Digital My Passport SSD for only $170 on Amazon. Among its notable features, this SSD boasts 1TB of storage and fast transfer speeds, all in a portable package.
Posted By Anita George
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals dell
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
popular instant pot lowest price amazon duo
Deals

Amazon drops price on this uber-popular Instant Pot, cheapest since Black Friday

Instant Pots are built to make fixing up your meals conveniently faster. If you head over to Amazon right now, you'll find it discounted by over 30 percent. Don't wait to take advantage of this sweet deal.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in April 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for April 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Udemy PhotoShop courses
Deals

Learn how to PhotoShop like a pro with a $12 online course from Udemy

Whether you’re into graphic design as a hobby, you’re a photographer, you’re an aspiring graphic designer, or you want to learn 2D game development, these $12 Udemy online courses teach you everything you need to know to become a…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon white noise machine sale today marpac featured
Deals

Amazon drops prices on white-noise sound machines, today only

We all know sleeping enough is important for our health and wellness but staying in a deep slumber can be difficult. If you're looking for a great deal on a white-noise sound machine, Amazon is discounting up to 30 percent off, but this…
Posted By Jenifer Calle