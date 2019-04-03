Amazon drops price on smart power strips for Alexa and Google Home

Share

Amazon has dropped prices on smart power strips that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip by TP-Link, is an Amazon Deal of the Day, so it’s best to act fast.

Smart power strips are more convenient and less expensive than using multiple smart plugs in locations such as kitchens, dens, and home offices, where you want to configure several devices to control by voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. The power strips below also have multiple USB ports for charging mobile devices, saving even more space and clutter.

We’ve found the best discounts on smart power strips from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re setting up a smart home or want to reduce the number of plugs and adapters in a congested area, these five deals can help you save up to $25.

Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip by TP-Link — $25 off

An Amazon Deal of the Day, the Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip by TP-Link has six smart outlets and three USB charging ports. The Kasa strip is ETL-certified for surge protection and compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana voice commands. You can also use the Kasa Smart App to monitor energy consumption for each device plugged into the strip and selectively turn off the energy hogs when you’re not using them. The app also enables outlet scheduling for applications such as holiday lights or daily household routines.

Normally priced at $80, the Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip is just $55 during this Deal of the Day sale.

Teckin Smart Power Strip WiFi Plug Multiple Outlet Surge Protector — $7 off



Teckin’s Smart Power Strip Wi-Fi Plug Multiple Outlet Surge Protector has four independently controlled smart outlets and four USB charging ports. The Google Home- and Amazon Alexa-compatible power outlets connect directly to your home Wi-Fi network for configuration with the digital voice assistants. Constructed of an ABS flame-retardant polymer, the Teckin strip has automatic overload protection with a push-to-reset circuit breaker. This power strip is If This Then That (IFTTT) compatible and also works with Teckin’s Smart Life App for scheduling and energy monitoring.

Usually $35, the Teckin Smart Power Strip WiFi Plug Multiple Outlet Surge Protector is just $28 with this sale.

APC Smart Plug Surge Protector Power Strip — $10 off with coupon



APC is best known for its backup power supplies and surge protectors, and it packs 2160 joules of surge protection into its power strip. The APC Smart Plug Surge Protector Power Strip has six power outlets, three of which are Amazon Alexa compatible. Two of the four USB ports can also be configured to respond to Alexa voice commands. The APC Home App enables remote access to the smart plugs and ports from your smartphone.

Regularly priced $58, the APC Smart Plug Surge Protector Power Strip is just $48 during this sale when you use a $10 coupon available via a checkbox in the Amazon listing.

Lefun Smart Power Strip WiFi Surge Protector — $7 off with coupon



The Lefun Smart Power Strip WiFi Surge Protector is another deal accessible by checking a coupon box in the Amazon listing. Lefun’s power strip has built-in surge protection for the four independently controlled smart plugs. The Lefun smart strip power outlets are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT configurations.

Ordinarily $33, the Lefun Smart Power Strip WiFi Surge Protector is just $26 during this sale with a $7 coupon.

Anker PowerPort Power Strip — $4 off



The Anker PowerPort Power Strip is the exception in this group because none of its 12 power outlets are Alexa or Google Home compatible. However, the Anker’s high-speed charging USB ports are compatible with the latest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets and can save up to an hour of charging time compared to the chargers that come standard with those devices. This power strip also has 4,000 joules of surge protection.

The Anker PowerPort Power Strip is $35 during this sale, a savings of $4. You can use this power strip to replace two conventional six-outlet strips and gain three high-speed USB charging ports.