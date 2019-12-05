Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals have come and gone. If you missed the boat on Apple deals over the weekend, though, fear not: Cyber Week deals are here. For Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, you can still get a huge price cut off of a previous model 13-inch Apple MacBook Air. So if you’re in the market for a new laptop for school or home, now’s your chance to save $299 on this reliable fan-favorite lightweight computer — perfect for Apple enthusiasts who aren’t looking to break the bank. (Diehard Apple fans can also save on the Apple Watch Series 5; Best Buy still has in on sale for Cyber Week.)

This 13-inch previous model is equipped with 8GB RAM memory and 128GB storage. It’s surprising Amazon still has stock on this item (all of the newer MacBook Air models are sold out. The product page on Amazon displays a $999 price, but you get $299 off at checkout bringing the price down to just $700.

If you’re really looking for a budget option, Amazon also has renewed (or refurbished) deals on the MacBook Air:

Apple MacBook Air MJVM2LL/A 11.6-Inch laptop(1.6 GHz Intel i5, 128 GB SSD integrated Intel HD Graphics 6000, Mac OS X Yosemite — $394

— $394 Apple Macbook Air MJVM2LL/A Intel i5 1.6GHz 8GB 128GB — $390

More about this 13-Inch Apple MacBook Air on sale today

With the ability to perform most everyday tasks, this model is the most well-balanced of all the Macs — especially for the price, since MacBook Pros can cost quite a bit more. Average buyers will find good reasons to choose this model over those offered by competitors.

This previous model Apple MacBook Air has a 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. With the Turbo Boost feature, speed can even reach up to 2.9GHz. That is decent processing power for an entry-level Mac. It was good enough to handle watching videos, word processing, web browsing, and even working in Photoshop when we tested it. Bottom line: This is a great option for day-to-day needs, though we noticed some slowdowns when we had lots of tabs open while multitasking with different media apps.

While there are more powerful alternatives in the market today, the MacBook Air is still worth the investment. Not sure if you need a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro? This comparison post will help you get to the bottom of those questions.

If you’re on the fence about this deal, just remember that it is likely here only through Cyber Week. Savings of $299 on a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air don’t come around often.

Looking for more Apple deals? We’ve found the latest iPad deals, iPhone sales, and even more MacBook discounts for Cyber Week.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations