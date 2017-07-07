Looking for a bargain? Here are our 3 favorite Amazon tech deals for Friday

Friday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a Fire HD 8 tablet, a Nintendo Switch controller charging dock, and a D-Link Wi-Fi router. Score savings up to $100, with discounts as deep as 56 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Fire HD 8 tablet
Amazon recently released the 7th generation of the Fire HD 8, so now is the perfect time to score a deal on the previous iteration of this popular and highly affordable tablet. True to its name, the Fire HD 8 boasts a vibrant 8-inch screen with a crisp HD resolution of 1,200 x 800.
The tablet runs on a 1.3GHz quad-core CPU and 1.5GB of RAM, delivering snappy performance for browsing, streaming, and light gaming, with 50 percent more RAM than the 5th-generation Fire HD 8. The device comes standard with 16GB of internal memory for storing your apps and other files, and Prime members can enjoy free access to thousands of ebooks, movies, shows, songs, and games.
The Fire HD 8 tablet also features Amazon’s cloud-based Alexa service, which lets you perform searches, stream media, do some online shopping, and more, all with simple voice commands. You can get the 6th-generation Fire HD 8 tablet with 16GB of internal storage for just $70 on Amazon, which is $20 (22 percent) off of its normal price.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con charging dock
If you’re a lucky owner of the Nintendo Switch console, then this Joy-Con dock is a handy solution for storing and charging your detachable controllers. The dock features four slots for powering up multiple remotes simultaneously, and the controllers easily slide onto the cradle for charging.
Each charging slot features an LED battery level indicator that shows you at a glance which remotes are ready to go and which need more time to charge. The dock utilizes a USB cable for power, and a cable wrap on the underside of the cradle lets you stow the cord when it’s not in use. The base is also weighted for added stability.
The Switch Joy-Con charging dock is an officially licensed product bearing the Nintendo quality seal, and is currently available for $25 on Amazon after a 17 percent discount knocks $5 off the price.
D-Link DIR-880L AC1900 Wi-Fi router
The last entry for Friday’s Amazon tech deals roundup is the D-Link DIR-880L. This dual-band router uses AC1900 Wi-Fi for a total throughput of 1,900Mbps across both bands. The dual-band connection delivers 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band for light tasks like web browsing, while the 5GHz band boasts a throughput of 1,300Mbps for bandwidth-heavy loads like streaming and online gaming.
Along with beefy bandwidth, the DIR-880L offers advanced beamforming technology that optimizes your connection to reduce lag and signal drops – something that is especially important when multiple clients are connected to the same wireless network. The router also offers four LAN ports on the back for wired connections.
The D-Link DIR-880L normally goes for $180, but a whopping $100 discount (56 percent) brings this dual-band wireless router down to just $80 on Amazon for a limited time.
