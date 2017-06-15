Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Thursday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature an Anker wall charger, a set of noise-canceling sports headphones, and a gaming mouse. Score savings up to $31 and discounts as deep as 62 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Anker PowerPoint 4
Keep all of your devices charged and ready to go with an Anker PowerPoint 4 wall charger, which is 62 percent off on Amazon today only. The wall charger has four USB ports, a foldable plug, and 100- to 240-volt input.
Simply plug in the device to charge phones, tablets, and other devices all at the same time. Whether you use it at your workstation, when you travel, or at home, the PowerPort 4 is the ideal hub for charging multiple devices. The charger comes highly recommended by the Wall Street Journal, which remarked that the “PowerPort 4 was a godsend.”
The charger delivers an ultrafast charge incorporating both PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies. PowerIQ dishes out an optimum, high-speed charge to all devices by correctly identifying any connected devices and delivering the proper amount of power. VoltageBoost is smart technology that determines when charging output is encountering resistance and then compensates for this to ensure charging speeds remain fast. This model has MultiProtect, which is a combination of 10 safety features that work together to provide the ultimate charging protection.
The Anker PowerPoint 4 charger normally retails for $50 but today only is discounted to $19 on Amazon, saving you $31 (62 percent).
SoundPeats QY7 Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Sports In-Ear Stereo Earphones
Get the perfect set of headphones for your workouts with these SoundPeats QY7 Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Sports Earphones.
The earphones feature Bluetooth 4.1 technology that supports two connected devices simultaneously and automatically connects to devices after being paired successfully to them for the first time. The 6.0 noise-canceling technology guarantees HD stereo sound quality and provides a steady Bluetooth signal that supports stereo-level music. There are two types of ear hooks to ensure a comfortable and secure fit for all ear types.
The headphones are lightweight at only 3.17 ounces, and feel nearly weightless during your workouts. They are long-lasting, providing up to six hours of music and talk time and 145 hours of standby time on just one to two hours of charging time. They are IPX4-rated sweat resistant and boast an ergonomic design that ensures they stay in place during workouts.
These SoundPeats QY7 Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Sports In-Ear Stereo Earphones regularly retail for $46 but are currently on sale for $18 on Amazon, providing a discount of $28 (61 percent).
Gamdias Zeus GMS1100 Gaming Mouse
Upgrade your gaming experience with a Gamdias Zeus GMS1100 Gaming Mouse, which is currently 51 percent off on Amazon. The gaming mouse is the firste with tool-less side panel adjustment for maximum on-the-fly ergonomic customization.
The mouse has a premium onboard processor so you can customize it to incorporate a number of extra features. With grip area customization, you can change how the mouse fits in your hand with a few swivels of the gear on the underside of the mouse. The weight turning system lets you add or remove weights, so you can customize the mouse to feel just the way you want it.
The gaming mouse has 11 smart keys located in convenient spot. With onboard memory, settings on your mouse will be saved when moving from one gaming setup to another. With true 8200 DPI, you can go as slow or fast as you need to scan your surroundings.
The Gamdias Zeus GMS1100 Gaming Mouse normally retails for $60 but is currently discounted to $30 on Amazon, saving you $30 (50 percent).
