Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Keep all of your devices charged and ready to go with an Anker PowerPoint 4 wall charger, which is 62 percent off on Amazon today only. The wall charger has four USB ports, a foldable plug, and 100- to 240-volt input.

Simply plug in the device to charge phones, tablets, and other devices all at the same time. Whether you use it at your workstation, when you travel, or at home, the PowerPort 4 is the ideal hub for charging multiple devices. The charger comes highly recommended by the Wall Street Journal, which remarked that the “PowerPort 4 was a godsend.”

The charger delivers an ultrafast charge incorporating both PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies. PowerIQ dishes out an optimum, high-speed charge to all devices by correctly identifying any connected devices and delivering the proper amount of power. VoltageBoost is smart technology that determines when charging output is encountering resistance and then compensates for this to ensure charging speeds remain fast. This model has MultiProtect, which is a combination of 10 safety features that work together to provide the ultimate charging protection.

The Anker PowerPoint 4 charger normally retails for $50 but today only is discounted to $19 on Amazon, saving you $31 (62 percent).

