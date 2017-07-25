Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Tuesday

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a portable USB mini fan, a unique Bluetooth speaker designed for karaoke, and a popular, newly released action camera. Score savings up to $200 and discounts as deep as 68 percent. Read on to browse Tuesday’s best Amazon tech deals.

Levoit USB Fan Stay cool and comfortable as the summer months get hot and humid with this Levoit USB Fan, which is currently 68 percent off on Amazon. The mini fan has a unique design, is portable so it can be used as a desktop or personal fan, and has both adjustable speeds and safe, soft blades. The USB fan is versatile and can be powered with the included AC adapter or USB port. Easily plug it into your laptop, computer, power bank, USB charger, cell phone charger, or car USB charger to enjoy a cool breeze wherever you are. Thanks to an advanced fan motor, this desktop USB fan is pleasantly quiet during operation, making it an ideal cooling solution for your workplace or other noise-sensitive places. The fan has soft, rubber-like blades that keep your fingers safe and allow you to use the fan around children. Enjoy your preferred ventilation with two-speed settings: low at 1,750 rotations per minute and high at 2,050 RPM. The fan comes with a one-year limited warranty and lifetime support provided by Levoit. The Levoit USB Fan regularly retails for $40 but is currently on sale for $13 on Amazon, providing a $27 (68 percent) discount. Buy now from Amazon

Roop Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Get all of your audio needs met with this Roop Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, which is currently $200 off on Amazon. The multi-functional speaker can be used to play music, to have fun with karaoke, to hold your phone or tablet, and more. The advanced speaker has a digital audio modulation UHF band, for a super clear voice with a broad frequency response range and low distortion levels. It has internal noise filters which help to protect the microphone from wind and other noise interference. The speaker has a maximum output of 20 watts and comes with a professional microphone with a sensitivity of -46+3dB. The speaker charges in about three hours and stays charged for about six, while the microphone charges in about an hour and a half and lasts around nine hours. The speaker has a KTV echo effect thanks to a high-quality chipset with two channel stereo speakers. It can produce a stunning KTV live-sound and more clear music rhythm with echo reverberation. The handheld wireless microphone is portable making it perfect for karaoke. The specialized microphone offers six different of sound modes so you can hit the perfect notes every time. The speaker is easy to operate and pair your devices using Bluetooth or the 3.5mm-audio jack to connect your Android or iOS phone. This Roop Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker normally retails for $300 but is currently discounted to $100 on Amazon, saving you $200 (67 percent). Buy now from Amazon