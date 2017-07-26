Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Wednesday

Wednesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature noise-cancelling earbuds, a 3-in-1 smartphone camera lens kit, and a portable home multimedia projector. Score savings up to $100 and discounts as deep as 60 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.

MuveAcoustics Drive In Ear Headphones Earbuds Immerse yourself in high-performance audio with these MuveAcoustics Drive In-Ear Headphones Earbuds, which are currently 58 percent off on Amazon. The earbuds provide a portable audio solution that offers a fusion of performance and style. The earbuds allow you to experience accurate music reproduction, with powerful acoustics and an amazing bass. They have a built-in microphone, with playback and volume control to ensure a full range of function when your earphones are plugged in. The earbuds have a 3.5 mm jack, making them compatible with Apple and Android devices, mp3 players, and more. The noise-canceling earbuds have three different cushion sizes provided to help you find the ideal fit. They have ultra-comfortable cushions that enable passive noise isolation while they grip snugly in your ears. The earbuds have a flat and lightweight cable design that minimizes tangled wires. They also come with a convenient and stylish soft carry case to make them ultra-portable. These MuveAcoustics Drive In-Ear Headphones Earbuds normally retail for $60 but are currently on sale for $25 on Amazon, providing a $35 (58-percent) discount. Amazon

Amir 3 in 1 HD Camera Lens Kit Score the No. 1 best-selling camera lens accessory on Amazon with this Amir 3-in-1 HD Camera Lens Kit, which is currently discounted to just $12. The popular lens accessory has an average 4.1 out of 5-star review on Amazon based on over 1,600 customer reviews. The lens kit is a professional-level accessory that’s conveniently portable. Simply clip it on the front or back camera of your phone, and you can experience a wider range of cell phone photography options. The lens kit has a detachable universal clip design, so you can use it with a wide range of cell phones. The product consists of a wide angle lens, a macro lens, and a fisheye lens, and the latter two lenses come attached upon arrival. The professional HD lenses are made of high-quality glass that reduces flare and ghosting caused by reflections. The wide-angle lens expands your viewing by four times the normal range and has a super-wide, 140-degree angle, allowing you to enjoy a high-quality technical image effect. This wide-angle lens is a new release and the widest angle cell phone lens accessory available on Amazon right now. The macro lens provides ten times the normal magnification and allows you to take sharp images as close up as 50 millimeters from the subject. The fisheye lens provides a wide 180-degree angle that gives your pictures a round, fishbowl-like look. This Amir 3 in 1 HD Camera Lens Kit regularly retails for $30 but is currently marked down to $12 on Amazon, saving you $18 (60 percent). Amazon