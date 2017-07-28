Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Friday

Let your creativity run wild by making your drawings and written thoughts digital with this Huion Giano Wireless Graphic Drawing Tablet, which is 30 percent off today only. This is the latest model in Huion’s line of graphic drawing tablets that allow you to draw more naturally, as you would with a regular pen and paper.

The tablet has a gigantic drawing area of 13.8 by 8.6 inches. It has tablet has built-in 2.4GHz, with a range up to 40 feet. It also includes an 8GB MicroSD Card, making it even more convenient to save and bring your artwork with you.

The drawing tablet has 12 programmable express keys that you can customize to create time-saving shortcuts. It comes with a 2048-pressure-level sensitive rechargeable pen. The specialized pen and tablet combo offers a paper-like drawing surface. The tablet has a 2000mAh build in Lithium-ion battery that charges in five to seven hours and lasts for up to 40 hours in wireless mode. It’s compatible with Windows XP and above and Mac 10.8.0 or above, and comes with a one-year warranty.

The Huion Giano Wireless Graphic Drawing Tablet normally retails for $159 but is discounted to $111 on Amazon today only, saving you $48 (30 percent).

