Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Friday

Friday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature an extra-large wireless graphic drawing tablet, a unique headphones/eye mask, and a stylish portable Bluetooth speaker. Score savings up to $76 and discounts as deep as 79 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Huion Giano Wireless Graphic Drawing Tablet
Let your creativity run wild by making your drawings and written thoughts digital with this Huion Giano Wireless Graphic Drawing Tablet, which is 30 percent off today only. This is the latest model in Huion’s line of graphic drawing tablets that allow you to draw more naturally, as you would with a regular pen and paper.
The tablet has a gigantic drawing area of 13.8 by 8.6 inches. It has tablet has built-in 2.4GHz, with a range up to 40 feet. It also includes an 8GB MicroSD Card, making it even more convenient to save and bring your artwork with you.
The drawing tablet has 12 programmable express keys that you can customize to create time-saving shortcuts. It comes with a 2048-pressure-level sensitive rechargeable pen. The specialized pen and tablet combo offers a paper-like drawing surface. The tablet has a 2000mAh build in Lithium-ion battery that charges in five to seven hours and lasts for up to 40 hours in wireless mode. It’s compatible with Windows XP and above and Mac 10.8.0 or above, and comes with a one-year warranty.
The Huion Giano Wireless Graphic Drawing Tablet normally retails for $159 but is discounted to $111 on Amazon today only, saving you $48 (30 percent).
AGPtek Wired Sleep Headphones/Eye Mask
Sleep more soundly, even when traveling, with AGPtek’s Wired Sleep Headphones/Eye Mask, which is currently 46 percent off on Amazon. The mask helps you avoid problems from lack of sleep by allowing you to sleep easier and better. It features a unique mask shape that blocks out all light and other visual distractions, as well as a built-in HD audio speaker.
The mask is effective at treating insomnia and fits most head sizes. The soft, detachable blindfold is crafted out of a special fabric and features superior lightweight sponge materials. The 2.47-ounce mask becomes cold to the touch when it gets wet and the fully detachable headband is easy to clean.
The sleep mask has a built-in adjustable speaker that remains fixed in the desired location, even if you toss and turn a lot while you sleep. extremely durable The headset has a standard 3.5mm audio plug that works perfectly with most MP3 players, mobile phones, and tablets.
The AGPtek Wired Sleep Headphones Eye Mask regularly retails for $37 but is currently marked down to $20 on Amazon, providing a $17 (46 percent) discount.
EasySMX Bluetooth 4.0 Portable Wireless Speaker
Take your music with you in style with this EasySMX Bluetooth 4.0 Portable Wireless Speaker, which is currently 79 percent off on Amazon. The trendy speaker has a durable aluminum grill outer shell, and delivers high-quality, 360-degree omnidirectional audio.
The standing Bluetooth speaker has two sets of 2-inch full-range driver units and two passive bass radiators that deliver a surround sound-like experience than you traditionally get from a flat speaker. It’s equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 technology, making it compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices. It has a handy Bluetooth indicator that flashes when it’s ready to pair and then stays illuminated while you stream your music. You can play music from non-Bluetooth devices using the included 3.5mm audio cable and Aux-in jack.
The speaker also comes with a leather carrying handle that makes it both stylish and easily portable. It features a high-capacity, rechargeable 2200 mAh battery that delivers up to five hours of playtime on a single charge.
The EasySMX Bluetooth 4.0 Portable Wireless Speaker normally retails for $96 but is currently on sale for $20 on Amazon, saving you $76 (79 percent).
