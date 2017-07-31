Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Monday

Monday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a backlit Aukey gaming keyboard, a wireless mouse, and a stylish Bluetooth speaker. Score savings up to $22 and discounts as deep as 55 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.

Aukey Gaming Keyboard Enjoy all the best features of a mechanical keyboard without the annoying clicking sound with this Aukey Gaming Keyboard, which is currently 43 percent off on Amazon. The keyboard is aluminum plated with LED backlighting and various customization options. The keyboard features keycaps labels that are not surface-printed but actually integral, so you don't have to worry about key labels wearing off in long-term use. This special design also allows the fully customizable LED lights to shine through the keycaps, so you can easily find the keys in a dim or dark room. The keyboard has handy media controls and shortcuts. You can use function keys to control movies and music, or quickly open your email inbox, web browser, media player, and calculator with dedicated function-key shortcuts and without the need to reach for your mouse. Best of all, no drivers or software are required to operate all keyboard functions. The Aukey Gaming Keyboard normally retails for $46, but is currently on sale for $26 on Amazon, providing a $20 (43 percent) discount.

Pictek Wireless Mouse Enjoy the convenience of an economically designed mouse with this Pictek Wireless Mouse, which is currently 55 percent off on Amazon. The optical mouse has five adjustable DPI levels, is energy saving, and has wide compatibility. The mouse has advanced 2.4G frequency wireless technology, that offers a 33 feet (10 meter) transmission distance, along with faster transmission speeds and a more reliable connection. You can easy to switch among five DPI levels (800, 1200, 1600, 2000, and 2400) with an LED indicator that flashes to show level changes. The DPI settings help you to control the speed and sensitivity of the wireless mouse. The mouse is powered by only one AA battery, which can last for up to 12 months. It has two sleep modes. The first is an auto-sleep mode that turns the mouse off when there is no operation within five seconds, while the second turns it off if there are no operations within eight minutes. When you want to use the mouse again, simply move it or click any button to wake it back up. The Pictek Wireless Mouse regularly retails for $20, but is currently marked down to $9 on Amazon, saving you $11 (55 percent).