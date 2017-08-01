Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Tuesday

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a set of JBL speakers, a multiplatform gaming headset, and a handy GoPro remote. Score savings up to $100 and discounts as deep as 50 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
JBL Arena B15 Bookshelf and Surround Speakers
Put some name-brand speakers on your shelves with this pair of JBL Arena B15 Bookshelf and Surround Speakers, which are $100 off on Amazon today only. These bookshelf speakers can be mounted on the wall, and can be integrated into any number of system configurations.
The speakers have a one-inch soft dome tweeter that provides clean, powerful highs. The speakers feature High Definition Imaging (HDI) waveguide technology that takes its cues from the legendary JBL M2 Master Reference Monitor. They also feature a 5.5-inch polycellulose woofer that fills the room with sound so you can thoroughly enjoy all your music, movies, and more.
You can use the speakers on their own, but they’re also made to work with the entire series of JBL Arena loudspeakers, which includes two floor-standing speakers, two bookshelf speakers, one center channel speaker, and one subwoofer model. The speakers have a contemporary cabinet shape and all-black grilles that give them a sophisticated, modern look.
These JBL Arena B15 Bookshelf and Surround Speakers normally retail for $200 but today only are marked down to $100 on Amazon, saving you $100 (50 percent).
SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset
Get all-platform compatibility from your next gaming headset with the SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset, which is currently 25 percent off on Amazon. The headset is an all-in-one solution that is designed to deliver remarkable sound, comfort, and style on platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, VR, and mobile.
The headset features S1 speaker drivers that are engineered to produce a detailed, balanced soundscape with ultra-low distortion. With SteelSeries 7.1 surround sound. you get immersive sound on PC systems (Windows 7 and higher) and stereo audio on Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, VR, and mobile systems. SteelSeries Engine software allows you to personalize the audio in your headphones, from EQ to surround sound settings.
The headset has a ClearCast microphone that uses a proprietary bi-directional design to deliver studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation. Convenient ergonomic on-ear controls give you easy access to the volume and microphone mute. The headset is constructed with strong, ultra-lightweight materials for maximum comfort and durability. They are crafted out of athletics-inspired performance fabric, have AirWeave ear cushions to keep your ears cool and dry, and come with an exclusive ski goggle suspension headband that comfortably distributes weight and eliminate pressure points.
The SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset regularly retails for $80 but is currently on sale for $60 on Amazon, providing a $20 (25 percent) discount.
GoPro Remo
Control your GoPro from afar to capture even better shots with this GoPro Remo, which is currently 20 percent off on Amazon. The device is a waterproof, voice-activated remote for the Hero5 Black and Hero5 Session that you can clip to your clothes or strap to your wrist or other gear.
The extended-range, one-button remote lets you control your camera from up to 33 feet (10 meters) away. It has easy-to-remember commands that allow you to start and stop video recording, snap photos, switch between capture modes, and more.
The remote is waterproof to 16 feet (5 meters), making it ideal for your GoPro surfing, kayaking, kiteboarding, and other experience near water. It supports English (U.S., U.K., Australia), French, Italian, German, Spanish (North America, EU), Japanese, and Chinese (Mandarin). The remote also comes with a clip housing, wrist housing, Velcro strap for wrist housing, and a USB-C connector cable.
The GoPro Remo is an official GoPro accessory that normally retails for $80 but is currently discounted to $64 on Amazon, saving you $16 (20 percent).
MORE DEALS
- Check Out Our Top Three Amazon Tech Deals for Monday
- 8 Portable Tech Gadgets You Shouldn’t Leave Home Without
- The 6 Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.