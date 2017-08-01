Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Tuesday

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a set of JBL speakers, a multiplatform gaming headset, and a handy GoPro remote. Score savings up to $100 and discounts as deep as 50 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.

JBL Arena B15 Bookshelf and Surround Speakers Put some name-brand speakers on your shelves with this pair of JBL Arena B15 Bookshelf and Surround Speakers, which are $100 off on Amazon today only. These bookshelf speakers can be mounted on the wall, and can be integrated into any number of system configurations. The speakers have a one-inch soft dome tweeter that provides clean, powerful highs. The speakers feature High Definition Imaging (HDI) waveguide technology that takes its cues from the legendary JBL M2 Master Reference Monitor. They also feature a 5.5-inch polycellulose woofer that fills the room with sound so you can thoroughly enjoy all your music, movies, and more. You can use the speakers on their own, but they’re also made to work with the entire series of JBL Arena loudspeakers, which includes two floor-standing speakers, two bookshelf speakers, one center channel speaker, and one subwoofer model. The speakers have a contemporary cabinet shape and all-black grilles that give them a sophisticated, modern look. These JBL Arena B15 Bookshelf and Surround Speakers normally retail for $200 but today only are marked down to $100 on Amazon, saving you $100 (50 percent). Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset Get all-platform compatibility from your next gaming headset with the SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset, which is currently 25 percent off on Amazon. The headset is an all-in-one solution that is designed to deliver remarkable sound, comfort, and style on platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, VR, and mobile. The headset features S1 speaker drivers that are engineered to produce a detailed, balanced soundscape with ultra-low distortion. With SteelSeries 7.1 surround sound. you get immersive sound on PC systems (Windows 7 and higher) and stereo audio on Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, VR, and mobile systems. SteelSeries Engine software allows you to personalize the audio in your headphones, from EQ to surround sound settings. The headset has a ClearCast microphone that uses a proprietary bi-directional design to deliver studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation. Convenient ergonomic on-ear controls give you easy access to the volume and microphone mute. The headset is constructed with strong, ultra-lightweight materials for maximum comfort and durability. They are crafted out of athletics-inspired performance fabric, have AirWeave ear cushions to keep your ears cool and dry, and come with an exclusive ski goggle suspension headband that comfortably distributes weight and eliminate pressure points. The SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset regularly retails for $80 but is currently on sale for $60 on Amazon, providing a $20 (25 percent) discount. Amazon